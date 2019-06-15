The unthinkables: manufacturers' most oddball models

A Ferrari soft-roader? It’ll be a very fast soft-roader, and one that may even introduce the Maranello wail to Dubai’s Big Red, a huge, shifting sand dune that needs traction and torque in spades to be successfully crested.
But a maker of cars designed to go as fast as possible to point B from point A, a maker that has forever harnessed the benefits of Tarmac-skimming centres of gravity and sylphic frontal areas does not sound like a maker of vehicles featuring neither of these desirables. Still, a Ferrari SUV really is coming and it’s likely to be as far removed from a WW2 Jeep as a smartphone is from a red telephone box.
It’s also what the market wants and accurately judging that fickle arena of desire has produced a lengthy lineup of cars that, at one time, would have been unthinkable progeny for their creators. Some have been jarring additions to their makers’ ranges. Some have fallen from grace with equally jarring effect. And others, unexpectedly, have become lynchpins for their makers. Here’s a selection of the most notable.
What we said then: “Rolls has, like Porsche did with the first Cayenne, tried to put clear Rolls-Royce cues into the design. Maybe they just don’t translate to an SUV, or maybe we’re just not used to it yet.”
Peter Cavellini
Odd balls...
Yes there’s no doubt some car were designed after a heavy night on the Beer, but the Alfa and the Bentley are fine, infact the Alfa would be ok, so there no bling on the front, it doesn’t need it and the Bentley, well I saw one up close the other day and I liked it, it was in a nice shade of Purple, it looked like the owner had not long got it, the worst car out of this list is....the Rodious, they couldn’t even be bot to give it an appealing name...!
Peter Cavellini.
triggerhappy
Nissan 901
actually a lot of Nissans were desirable and fun back in those days: primera gt, pulsar gti-r, silvia/180/200/240sx, 300zx, skyline gtt/gtr. Nissan was one of the most fun car making producers.
Deputy
Cygnet
Aston did the Cygnet as a pre emptive strike against 'average fleet emissions' regs - it was the lowest CO2 car at the time with minimal engineering effort required. Those regs never came in so it was dropped. Sensible really and meant you could still have your V12 and V8s !
