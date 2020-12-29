Top of the shots: Our favourite Autocar photos of 2020

Luc Lacey loves the scenery of the North Coast 500, but shooting a Porsche 718 Boxster among it in January was tough. “The short days made it tricky, but working into the wee hours, I lucked out with clear skies,” he says.

Olgun Kordal was also looking skywards just before his F-Type snap: “I saw clouds rolling down the mountains in Portugal and took the logs shaped like an F as a sign that I should place the car there.”

More sky talk from Luc, this time about his Porsche Taycan portrait: “My colleagues weren’t quite as excited as I was about the prospect of the sunrise lining up perfectly with this arch of rock reaching across the road. It was well worth the early rise.”

Max Edleston, no stranger to early starts himself, was pleased to get the Volkswagen Golf GTI and Ford Focus ST for his first cover shoot.