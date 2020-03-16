New V6 hybrid ‘Esprit’ to lead Lotus expansion plan

Before these models arrive, this 2021 model will be the last series-production car to be spun off the current extruded aluminium platform used in the Evora. However, the car is not intended as a direct Evora replacement, instead sitting above it as a separate model.
Autocar has learned that the new car will make use of a V6 powertrain related to today’s Toyota-sourced unit. However, Lotus has developed a new hybrid system to supplement it, presumably using learnings from Geely-owned sister brand, Volvo. The plan follows on from the all-electric Evija, with Popham previously expressing a desire to electrify every new Lotus in some form.
There’s no word on the power output at this stage, but given the Evora 410 puts out 404bhp with the aid of a supercharger, the new powertrain is likely to take the figure well in excess of 500bhp. Lotus lives by founder Colin Chapman’s famed “simplify and add lightness” mantra, so expect engineers to aim to keep the new car’s kerb weight as light as possible, despite the addition of hybrid tech. It remains to be seen if the V6 will feature forced induction or natural aspiration.
Although purists may hanker for a revival of the original’s shape, expect a modernist design that essentially evokes the look of a shrunken Evija. Like the Evora, a mid-engined layout will dictate its look, but despite the low-slung design and what is described as a ‘very driver-focused package’ it will be the most usable Lotus on sale. The new car won’t feature a 2+2 seating layout, instead offering a spacious two-seat cabin with ample storage.
Lotus is able to invest heavily in a five-year plan thanks to what Popham describes as a “huge opportunity” under Geely ownership. The large and well-resourced Chinese company brings with it new “design, engineering and manufacturing opportunities” along with plenty of cash: Popham said: “We’re not talking tens or hundreds of millions but billions”.
Beside the plans to increase its model line-up, including a long-mooted SUV, Lotus is also well under way with the expansion of its Hethel headquarters. The brand currently sells around 1500 cars annually, but the larger base will give it a capacity to build around 5000.
With the new car engineered from the start to meet regulations in China and North America, it’s expected to play a core role in achieving those figures.
Symanski
Nice rendering.
I'm assuming it is an Autocar image of what the future model could look like and it works. Works so much better than the Marek Reichman designs for the Valhalla and Vanquish. It looks sporty but in a format that drivers can get in and out of without a team of engineers!
Then there is the investment by Geely. That is something which Aston Martin desperately needed. Alas, I suspect that one reason why Stroll was picked over Geely by Andy Palmer was that he and Reichman would have been out. Quickly.
Geely would want to buy all of Aston, not just a bit of it. They would want the spoils of helping put Aston back on its feet, not providing all the help for only a partial return. Palmers shares would have been wiped out, the value gone. For Palmer it is better to keep Stroll and hope there is a rise again.
Aston down £2.06 close on Friday (13th, March, 2020). At one point dropped to a 10th of the value of their IPO launch. Name another CEO who has survived such a drop in corporate value?
The Geely tie-up between Aston and Lotus could work. Both are developing hybrid V6 engines and streamlining that could bring benefits. Better access to technology by Geely than they currently have via Mercedes too. Not using previous generations technology, and with the glass dashboard of the new Mercedes it is a look that Aston will have to adopt. Is that really an Aston look?
We have still to see the fruits of Geelys involvement in Lotus but the news is always positive and you can not help wonder how they would help Aston too.
ou701
Let's hope Lotus gets it right this time
I have always admired Lotus yet after 30 or so years of multiple car ownership, I've never actually bought one, new or used.
I've loved the driving experience when I've driven them, but there was always a reason to not actually buy. The original Elan is wonderful as long as you're never hit in the side, the Esprit always felt a bit kit-car like, the Elise/Exige a bit hardcore for everyday driving, the Evora hard to justify against a used 911, and so on.
I totally understand why people love them because they are always so entertaining to drive. However, I really hope they produce future models that retain the qualities that make them special, together with improved fit and finish, more attention to detail, less prone to annoying small reliability issues and greater attention to customer support.
The opposition is very strong, so Lotus really needs to get it right this time if they are to survive into the future.
