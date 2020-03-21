How a Porsche Boxster took on Storm Brendan and the NC500

Not for long, though. The weather gets rapidly worse, the rain hard enough to defy the best efforts of the wipers’ full monsoon setting to clear the screen and the sky – before 11am – twilight dark. Then at Tornapress it’s time to turn off the A896 onto a road that looks more like a driveway than a thoroughfare, and past a sign that reads ‘Road Normally Impassable in Winter Conditions’. To emphasise the point, a snowplough appears in the other direction, its driver clearly surprised by the prospect of a bright yellow sports car.

This is the Bealach na Bà, or Pass of the Cattle, which cuts across the mountains of the Applecross peninsula to reach the coast. It was opened in the 19th century and features the steepest ascent of any road in the UK, a 2045ft summit and an impressive crop of Alpine-style hairpins on the way to the top. Normally it’s the sort of location on which photographers would happily spend days, but as the Boxster climbs so the angry clouds seem to come down to meet us. Before long we’re travelling through a soupy greyness with visibility well under 100 yards. By the time we reach the top we’re travelling between tall snowbanks, with the Porsche’s stability control light strobing as even the season-appropriate ContiWinterContact tyres struggle to find grip.

Progress is slow and careful, especially on the long descent, and plans for a lunch at Applecross are nixed by the realisation there are now only four and a half hours of daylight left. The Boxster isn’t even the most adventurous vehicle to have made it here today – massive respect to whoever has beaten us here in a Tesla Model 3, which is charging through an extension lead outside the inn.

The storm is still on top of us, the Boxster’s cabin snug beneath the fabric roof but with savage squalls and near-horizontal rain limiting the view of what should be some of the finest scenery in Scotland. Inclement-weather drivers often take five or more days for the full NC500, packing it with stops and detours. But in the sodden conditions there’s no sense of loss in keeping rolling, covering pretty much every point of the compass on the long loop around Gairloch and Poolewe.

Four hours after leaving the A835 we rejoin it, having covered 160 miles. The direct route would have added just 19 to the odometer. There’s a slightly surreal moment shortly afterwards as a Morgan 3 Wheeler appears out of the greyness heading in the other direction, its driver wrapped in layers of weatherproofing. It turns out to be a German journalist doing an even more adventurous Highland drive story, although he is being followed by a Range Rover support car. Ullapool feels like a big city, with a sizeable CalMac ferry loading for what will doubtless be a storm-tossed run to Stornoway. After 200 miles the Boxster still has nearly half a tank left – the trip computer reporting an impressive 29mpg – but it’s still wise to take the opportunity to brim it with super unleaded.