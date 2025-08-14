The fourth-generation Twingo will arrive in mid-2026 as the new, sub-£17,000 entry point to Renault’s expanding EV lineup and a direct rival to the upcoming Volkswagen ID 1.

Spotted testing for the first time by Autocar spy photographers, the new city car will be launched seven years after its petrol predecessor was withdrawn from sale in the UK due to declining demand (just 877 UK sales in 2018).

The new Twingo marks another significant step in Renault’s EV advance and comes off the back of the successful Renault 5, which has carved a path for smaller, affordable EVs.

A key selling point for the Twingo will be its sub-£17,000 starting price, which is part of a brief to create a “fit-for-purpose urban vehicle with no compromise”.

Notably, this undercuts the old Twingo Electric’s starting price of €21,350 (£18,624) in 2021. This variant was introduced during the model’s third generation but never sold in the UK.

Its pricing will position it just above the £14,995 Dacia Spring and £15,995 Leapmotor T03 – the two cheapest electric cars on sale in the UK today – in a growing A-segment that will later be supplemented by the ID 1, Kia EV1 and a Nissan-badged variant of the Twingo.

Renault will look to distinguish the Twingo from its rivals with a funky design – and our first sight of test mules reveals that the production car doesn’t differ too much from the radical concept of 2024, which was inspired by the Mk1 Twingo of 1992.

The car’s look retains a similar bubble-like shape to the concept’s, while under the camouflage, it appears to feature the same semicircular light design at the front and rear.