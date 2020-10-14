BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: What to expect from Goodwood Speedweek 2020
UP NEXT
New Volkswagen ID 3: full launch range and prices detailed

What to expect from Goodwood Speedweek 2020

Speedweek will combine elements of the Festival of Speed and Revival events. Keep up to date here
Autocar
News
2 mins read
14 October 2020

This weekend, the Goodwood Estate in Sussex will play host to a new, behind-closed-doors motoring festival called Speedweek, in place of its long-running Festival of Speed and Revival events which were cancelled in light of ongoing social distancing measures.

Unusually but understandably, Speedweek will be held mainly at the Goodwood Circuit and won't be open to the public, but it's shaping up to be a suitably spectacular stand-in for the two biggest events on the UK motoring calendar.

Several important new cars will make dynamic and static debuts, there will be lap record attempts at the hallowed Goodwood circuit, famous names will take the wheel of equally famous road and race machines, and we'll be there to bring you all the highlights. 

Head to the Autocar home page for the latest news, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates from the pit lane and paddock

Volkswagen's record bid

The 671bhp Volkswagen ID R electric prototype already holds the Goodwood Hillclimb record, and now factory driver Romain Dumas will attempt to break the 2.367-mile Goodwood Circuit lap record, too. The current mark is 1min 18.271sec, set by Nick Padmore in a Lola T70 Spyder in 2015.

The ultimate shootout

The traditional climax of the Festival switches from the hillclimb to the circuit and will be faster as a result. Along with the ID R, Tom Kristensen will compete in his 1997 Le Mans-winning Porsche WSC-95 (which will also be part of a celebration to mark 50 years since Porsche’s first Le Mans win), while Emanuele Pirro will drive the ultra-successful Audi R8 LMP. F1, Nascar, BTCC, DTM and V8 Supercars machines are also promised.

Seventy years of Formula 1

A special demonstration will mark 70 years of the Formula 1 World Championship, with machinery including Sir Stirling Moss’s Lotus 18, Emerson Fittipaldi’s Lotus 72 and Jenson Button’s 2009 title-winning Brawn 001.

Revival races revived

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Ford Puma Vignale 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ford Puma ST-Line X Vignale 2020 UK review
Audi S8 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi S8 2020 UK review
Lexus UX300e 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Lexus UX 300e 2020 UK review
Ford Fiesta EcoBoost mHEV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ford Fiesta 1.0 MHEV ST-Line X 2020 UK review
Cupra Leon 2020 LHD UK first drive review - hero front
Cupra Leon eHybrid 2020 UK review
View all latest drives
Back to top

Key races from the cancelled Revival will be held this weekend, including the RAC TT Celebration for GT cars, the two-drive St Mary’s Trophy for touring cars and events for various eras of F1 cars. Plus, a new Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy race will celebrate the legendary racer’s career.

Rallying in the dark

Rallying will take a starring role on the Thursday and Friday evenings, using mixed-surface stages created from both the circuit and access roads. It will be tackled by legendary machines including a fleet of Group B cars and modern World Rally Championship machinery, as well as the new, rally-inspired Toyota GR Yaris hot hatch.

How to watch

While Speedweek won’t be open to spectators, a live video broadcast of the event will be carried on goodwood.com. Plus, the final Shootout at 3pm on Sunday will be shown live on ITV1.

READ MORE

2020 Goodwood Festival of Speed and Revival cancelled 

Goodwood to host Speedweek digital motoring festival in October 

VW ID R takes all-time Goodwood hillclimb record

Advertisement

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Ford Puma Vignale 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ford Puma ST-Line X Vignale 2020 UK review
Audi S8 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi S8 2020 UK review
Lexus UX300e 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Lexus UX 300e 2020 UK review
Ford Fiesta EcoBoost mHEV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ford Fiesta 1.0 MHEV ST-Line X 2020 UK review
Cupra Leon 2020 LHD UK first drive review - hero front
Cupra Leon eHybrid 2020 UK review
View all latest drives