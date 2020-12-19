Our pick: The best second-hand Mazdas

Mazda has produced some truly special cars over the years. And now many of its best creations are available for knockdown prices on the used market.

Mazda MX-3 1992-1998 £800-£3500

While European firms were firing frenetic four-cylinder hot hatches out of their factories, Mazda chose instead to launch a compact coupé powered by a 1.8-litre V6. Today, the MX-3 is a great modern classic that’ll double as a daily driver, thanks to robust quality and decent comfort. That 130bhp turbine-like V6 is no fireball but sounds great, and the front-drive chassis is nimble thanks to advanced passive rear steer. Better still, prices are low, with mint cars still only a couple of grand.

One we found: A £2195 1998 example with 89,000 miles, straight, well cared for, full history and MOT.

Mazda RX-7 1992-2002 £8000-£55,000

The RX-7 went toe to toe with Porsche for nearly 20 years, but with the third-gen FD model in 1992 it finally had a car to beat its rival. This version looked better than the 968 and went harder thanks to a 237bhp turbocharged rotary, and it handled just as sweetly. However, barely 200 found homes in the UK before sales stopped in 1996. These cars are rare, but there are plenty of the more powerful grey imports to choose from. Whichever you choose, a meticulous service history is essential.

Ones we found: A rare UK RX-7, the 96,000-mile car has been cared for and looks a steal at £10,000

Mazda MX-6 1992-1997 £1000-£5000

The 1990s coupé boom left buyers spoilt for choice. One of the most sophisticated, if understated, was the MX-6, which also formed the basis of the garish Ford Probe. The Mazda isn’t as eye-catching as that, but it handles well and is powered by a creamy-smooth 168bhp 2.5-litre V6. There’s also space for four and a usefully sized boot, so it’s fairly versatile. Problems are few and far between, but a fully stamped service book is desirable.