Give a little respect: Cars that deserve more love

There are cars everyone raves about and others only diehard fans covet. These are the cars our writers think should be celebrated more than they are…

Mercedes-Benz S560 Coupe - Richard Lane

The S-Class Coupé flies so far beneath the radar of public perception that you’d swear Mercedes had undertaken some form of adverse marketing. The saloon is everywhere, yet people simply aren’t bothered about the coupé, focusing instead on rivals such as the Aston Martin DB11 and Bentley Continental GT. When the coupé does get some love, it’s almost always the S63 and S65 AMG derivatives, but the model you really want is the S560 – the world-class loper so laid back that it’s practically horizontal.

Details? The glasshouse is almost total and the curvaceous interior similarly vast, so while other marques can only promise a ‘lounge ambience’, this car delivers it. With the most sophisticated suspension options fitted, there’s no finer-riding car – not even the Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Lexus LS 400 - Rachel Burgess

Lexus’s first car shook up the premium car industry in a way that no-one expected. Toyota engineers had six years and a near-unlimited budget to develop a luxury car superior to rivals in most ways. The LS was designed for purpose, sharing no part with any Toyota. It was whisper-quiet, was incredibly smooth and had exceptional build quality. An innovative sandwich steel construction minimised vibration, while design touches such as airflow-enhancing components and flush door handles and windows helped with the unbeatable refinement. Then there was the Nakamichi stereo, around a £7000 option in today’s money, which is still considered a benchmark for in-car sound. All that and it was still cheaper than a six-pot Mercedes E-Class…