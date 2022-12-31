Our most-watched videos of 2022

There was no shortage of shiny metal on the Autocar YouTube channel over the past 12 months, as we drove everything from modified hot hatches to ultra-luxurious SUVs. Here are some of the highlights.

Lotus Emira vs Porsche 718 Cayman GTS

We had been wondering how the Lotus Emira would stack up ever since we first caught wind of it a couple of years ago, so naturally as soon as it arrived, we pitted it against one of our favourite sports cars on sale: the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS. Both will be replaced by electric equivalents in the not-too-distant future, so which one of these petrol-powered swansongs is the best?

Range Rover review

We had high expectations for the new Range Rover. Previous generations have been some of the best SUVs on sale, but the newest version had its work cut out by an ever-increasing barrage of high-riding luxury cars. So, did it fill the big footsteps of its predecessors? We headed to California to find out.

Maserati MC20 review

Maserati’s first mid-engined supercar in more than a decade needed to be good, and - spoiler alert - it is. The 621bhp that the all-new 3.0-litre V6 produces is more than enough, with the two turbochargers creating a boosty power delivery that’s downright intoxicating. You don’t have to drive like your hair’s on fire, either; we found it to be incredibly pleasant on the roads around Sussex.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS vs Mercedes SLS AMG Black Series vs BMW M3 GTS

We all love a good hardcore sports car here at Autocar. So when Porsche finally launched the high-performance Cayman that we had all been waiting for for so long, we decided to pitch it against two of our favourite lightweight German specials: the BMW M3 GTS and the Mercedes AMG SLS Black Series. This trio wouldn’t make a very practical three car garage, but it would absolutely be a fun one…

Ferrari 296 GTB review

The 296 GTB is a big turning point for Ferrari. It’s the firm's first all-new entry-level supercar since the 2011, and as well as being the brand’s first V6 since the Dino of the 1960s, it has a powerful hybrid powertrain that was previously only used in ultra-fast hypercars. With a combined output of 819bhp and a chassis that Ferrari said is optimised for fun above all else, we headed to Spain to find out if this was an evolution or a revolution of the supercar formula.