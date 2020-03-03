Porsche: no electric 911 until at least 2030

An all-electric Porsche 911 will not be produced before 2030 at the earliest, according to Porsche sports cars line director Frank-Steffen Walliser.

"The 911 will be the last Porsche to become electric," he told Autocar, "coming hopefully after my retirement so I'm not responsible any more and no one can blame me… I will fight to let the 911 keep its gasoline engine."

He also distanced himself from recent speculation that a hybrid version of the 911 is waiting in the wings. "It’s really difficult to do with the 911 and the way it is packaged. We want to keep it as a 2+2, we want to keep decent trunk space and we don’t want to destroy the shape of the 911.

"Also, I am not ready to put that amount of additional weight into the car. If you wanted to make such a car, it would be easier to make a completely new car." Given the seven-year model cycle of each 911, this implies that a hybrid version will not be introduced before 2026 at the earliest.

More immediately, Walliser is intent on turning around the reputation of the just-launched flagship 911 Turbo S as being the fastest but not the most enjoyable of the 911 range. "We are aware of the feedback and have taken steps to address it."