Fiat 500 at 60: road trip around Scotland's North Coast 500

Corks are popping in Turin. Prosecco is being skilfully spilled down throats in celebration of the Fiat 500’s 60th birthday.
And with good reason: the Nuova 500s that left the city’s Mirafiori plant on 4 July 1957 became the first of four million, and two million more have been shifted since the 500 badge was revived a decade ago.
This article was originally published on 5 August 2017. We're revisiting some of Autocar's most popular features to provide engaging content in these challenging times.
The little Fiat has come a long way. As has our particular example, a sportily trimmed petrol 1.2 S. Born at the Tychy plant in Poland, it has been brought by us to the still, hushed gloaming of Glen Torridon in the Scottish Highlands. We’re 1400 miles by road from Turin, but it might as well be a million. Even the Romans didn’t make it this far. It’s 10pm and photographer Luc Lacey is eking out a shot from the remaining light. In half an hour, we’ll be in a lochside hotel, making our own toast with a whisky that has been hiding in a cask since before the millennium. Yes, we’re celebrating the 500’s big six-o with a lap of the North Coast 500.
Our journeys began earlier that day: mine from Edinburgh by road, Lacey’s from London by air. We met at Inverness Airport. The 500 had proved a surprisingly adept cruiser on the long slog up the A9. We know it’s accomplished in town, too – easy-going, nimble and small enough to dock where others daren’t – but will it be a fish out of water on the 500 miles of helter-skelter tarmac that make up the North Coast 500? With just 68bhp and 75lb ft, it’s likely to be the least potent car out here. And despite its tiny kerb weight of 865kg, 0-62mph takes 12.9sec. Given just three days to cover the route, the little car faces a big challenge.
With the rear backrests dropped to accommodate Lacey’s photographic kit, we’re paying homage to the 1957 car’s two-seat layout. Not much we can do about the rest, though: front-engined, front-drive and front-hinged doors all contradict the original. Our car has five times the power, twice the weight and it’s 30% longer, too.
Join the debate
Bob Cholmondeley
Pushing it a bit for Fiat to
Pushing it a bit for Fiat to claim a 60th anniversary for the 500, given how little the modern car has in common with it's forebear.
LP in Brighton
Advertorial?
The only connection between the new 500 and the old one is that they are both produced by Fiat. Just about everything else including the size, engine position, is the polar opposite. It might have been more interesting to compare the current model with its rear-engied predecessor (if any remain) and had the article compared today's car with its contemporaries, the text might have been a bit less purplue prosed!
Is this a paid for "advertising feature" by any chance?
manicm
Excellent feature, and a
Excellent feature, and a commendable 500. The other comments here are missing the point completely.
Bob Cholmondeley
manicm wrote:
The point being that the best Fiat can do these days is produce a fashion car, that harks back to the 1950s, exploit the style for all it's worth and more, whilst having completely lost the ability to design clever, forward thinking small cars, as they have done in the past.
manicm
Bob Cholmondeley wrote:
That will be the Mini then too. The 500 is an affordable, desirable car that caught on, so go on then, condemn it for not reverting to rwd, and as we all know the new rwd Twingo really doesn't have any advantages, dynamically or otherwise, to conventional small cars.
Sonic
The design tweaks made to
superstevie
@Sonic, I agree, it looks
@Sonic, I agree, it looks great in this spec. When my husband was looking for a car, we looked at the 500 in this color spec combo. Only reason we didn't go for it was that we got an outstanding deal on a Smart forfour that Fiat just couldn't match unless we went for the base model (no aircon/alloys).<p></p>I would love to do this road at some point though. I've driven some of them already through work, but it looks fantastic fun!
sierra
Did the same trip in the late '60s
"It’s best to fill the tank whenever you can up here." - agree, it was only a 4-gallon (18 litres) tank - but it was under a £1 to fill. Most of the road around the NW coast was single-track with passing places; which slowed progress and involved a lot of double-declutching. Happy days
turini
Great road
Really enjoyed this report, followed route with a map. Have driven some of this but not the North West from Applecross to Tongue. This route and many on the western Isles offer some really memorable driving experiences. Doesn't really matter what you drive, but a great car would make this unforgettable. This FIAT may only have the name of the original, but two million sales in ten years proves its a hit, and cute though the original is, this modern version is far more refined yet has at least some character. More of this type of report please!
rmcondo
In my view, the great thing
In my view, the great thing about the 500's design, which justifies the 60 years' hook, is that if it had been produced consistently, with its design continuously evolved, it might look as it is (or maybe a bit more influenced by the FIAT 126 deviation). Mini did nearly similarly but is still a little too retro.
VW failed to do this with the Beetle, which by now might otherwise resemble a small. slightly more upright Porsche 911. Pity about that.
