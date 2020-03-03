New Porsche 911 Turbo S packs 641bhp for 205mph

The reworked engine channels its increased reserves via a new eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox and a four-wheel drive system that can now deliver up to 369lb ft of torque to the front wheels.

This gives the 911 Turbo S a 0-62mph time of just 2.7sec – 0.2sec quicker than its predecessor – and a top speed of 205mph.

Porsche says the increase in performance brought by the new engine is particularly noticeable in the sprint to 120mph, which it claims is a full 1.0sec quicker than before, at just 8.9sec.

As well as being more powerful, the new 911 Turbo is wider than ever. Its width has increased by 20mm to 1900mm to accommodate a track that is now 42mm wider at the front and 10mm wider at the rear. The standard wheels for the 911 Turbo S are 20in up front and 21in at the rear, with 255/35-profile front and 315/30-profile rear tyres.

The added performance has led to the development of a new generation of Porsche’s ceramic composite brakes. Fitted as standard to the 911 Turbo S, they now use 10-piston calipers at the front for even greater stopping power.

Aerodynamic developments include a new pneumatically extendible front spoiler and larger surface area for the rear wing – a combination that Porsche claims delivers up to 15% more downforce than the model it replaces.

Inside, the new 911 Turbo benefits from the same interior upgrades brought to other 992-series 911 models, with a GT-style multi-function steering wheel, a 10.9in Porsche Communication Management display, the Sport Chrono package with Porsche Track Precision app, 18-way adjustable sports seats and a Bose sound system among the standard equipment.

Porsche has yet to announce details and UK pricing for the new range-topper. In Germany, the 911 Turbo S Coupé is priced from the equivalent of £155,970, while the 911 Turbo S Cabriolet starts at £165,127.

