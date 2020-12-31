How did Autocar's 2020 predictions fare?

Every January, the Autocar team is tasked with making bold predictions of what will happen in the car industry over the coming year. Hmm. No spoiler alerts are needed to say that 2020 didn’t quite turn out exactly as anticipated…

With the dizzying, bewildering impact of Covid-19 still playing out on a global scale and touching every single element of society, revisiting our predictions now feels like looking back a lot further than 12 months. We prophesied, for example, that the UK’s roads would keep getting busier…

But beyond the huge effect the pandemic has had on the automotive industry, many of our predictions have in fact come to pass. So as this year draws to a close, it’s time to look back and see what we got right and wrong.

We'll be making our predictions for what will hopefully be a brighter, happier 2021 in our 23/30 December double issue.

Car sales and the rise of the EV

It has been a seminal year for electric cars, with the arrival of models such as the Volkswagen ID 3, Peugeot e-208 and Vauxhall Corsa-e putting EVs firmly into the mainstream.

Even with those cars coming, we suggested in January that EVs would remain a tiny proportion of overall sales, anticipating that the figure would rise from 1.5% of all cars sold to around 5%. Well, as of October, EVs were up 165.4% year on year, which accounted for 5.4% of all cars registered in 2020. Well done us.

We weren’t quite so good on the specifics: we tipped the ID 3 to become Europe’s best-selling EV by the end of this year. Its relatively late arrival across different markets has stopped that coming true, although it did top Norway’s EV sales chart in September.

On the flip side, we predicted that diesel sales would continue to plummet; sure enough, sales dropped 56.3% year on year, with diesel cars now making up just 16.8% of the overall market.

Elsewhere, we said city cars would continue their slow death – and sales have continued to slide dramatically. There is some hope, though, with Hyundai’s excellent new i10 proving car makers are still prepared to invest in them, and the new Fiat 500 EV and Honda E showing that city cars could be in for a revival in the electric era.

Motorsport

Covid-19 caused mayhem for F1, with the final 2020 calendar bearing little resemblance to the original schedule.