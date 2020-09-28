BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Analysis: Polestar lifts the lid on lifetime EV emissions
UP NEXT
Under the skin: Why the straight-six engine is on the way back

Analysis: Polestar lifts the lid on lifetime EV emissions

Electric car maker has published real-world CO2 figures for its 2 SUV versus a petrol XC40
News
4 mins read
28 September 2020

Polestar, Volvo’s EV spin-off brand, has detailed the lifetime climate impact of its new 2 fastback – claiming it’s “spearheading a movement for transparency throughout the automotive industry”.

As well as detailing the energy and CO2 produced in the manufacture of the 2 compared with a petrol-engined Volvo XC40, Polestar said it is planning to reveal more about the wider environmental impact of building electric vehicles.

Company boss Thomas Ingenlath said: “Car manufacturers have not been clear in the past with consumers on the environmental impact of their products. That’s not good enough. We need to be honest, even if it makes for uncomfortable reading.”

The firm’s analysis showed the 2 has a lower environmental impact over its lifetime than a petrol-engined XC40, but it also stated that “going green isn’t quite as simple as just buying an electric car”.

It added: “It’s tempting to assume that we can achieve a sustainable and emission-free future by simply getting everyone to drive electric cars. But the truth is a lot more complicated.”

Polestar says manufacturing a 2 creates 24 tonnes of CO2e (CO2 equivalents), compared with just 14 tonnes of CO2e to make a petrol-engined XC40. This extra CO2 is largely attributable to the production of the battery pack needed for the EV. Depending on the source of power used to charge the Polestar during its lifetime, the EV will eventually offset the XC40’s lower manufacturing CO2 footprint, becoming the ‘greener’ of the two cars.

There has been considerable controversy in the automotive industry about the ‘embedded energy’ in battery packs, with claims that manufacturing large batteries particularly results in a ‘carbon footprint’ that makes nonsense of claims that EVs are the energy-efficient future of motoring.

Over a lifetime of 125,000 miles, Polestar says, the XC40 (a petrol version rated at 163g/km of CO2) releases another 41 tonnes of CO2 through the use of fossil fuels, which is where the 2 EV starts to gain its advantage. Even so, the low-CO2 mileage required for the 2 to negate its greater production CO2e is much higher than you might imagine.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Volkswagen Tiguan R 2020 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Tiguan R 2020 review
Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet 2020 first drive review - tracking front
Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabiolet 2020 review
Mercedes-AMG E63 S Estate 2020 first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-AMG E63 S Estate 2020 review
MG 5 Exclusive 2020 UK review
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster 2020 UK review
View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Volkswagen ID 3 2020 road test review - hero front

Volkswagen ID 3

Could this electric-powered family hatch be the car to take the EV into the mainstream?

Read our review
Back to top

In an ideal world, with the Polestar charged using entirely renewable wind power, a driver would still need to travel 31,000 miles before the EV’s carbon footprint becomes smaller than the petrol XC40’s. This wind-powered scenario would involve just 0.4 tonnes of carbon being released over 125,000 miles of travel.

If the 2 is charged from what Polestar calls the ‘European grid’ – the average electricity mix across 28 countries – the EV has to travel 50,000 miles before its lifetime carbon footprint is lower than the petrol XC40’s.

Clearly, the mix of wind and nuclear power across Europe significantly helps to reduce the CO2 load when recharging an EV. Polestar’s calculations, based on the average global energy mix, show it would take 70,000 miles before the 2 had a CO2 advantage over the petrol XC40.

The Polestar report considered only CO2 emissions from the XC40, saying “methane and nitrous oxide emissions (CH4 and N2O) are not included [because they] contribute to only a minor fraction of the total tailpipe GHG [greenhouse gas] emissions from a petrol car”. That highlights just how clean a modern petrol engine can be in terms of air pollution.

Polestar isn’t limiting its examination of the EV business to just a carbon lifecycle calculation, noting that ethical battery manufacturing is also key. The firm said: “We work hard to ensure that the minerals we use in our batteries are mined responsibly, paying full respect to human rights and creating minimal pollution.”

As with related firm Volvo, Polestar is using technology to track cobalt through its supply chain to check the methods by which it’s mined.

The Chinese-owned Swedish brand is laying down a serious challenge to rival EV makers, not just in terms of revealing the energy used to make battery packs but also in promising future transparency in relation to mineral mining.

In a premium market space that trades almost entirely on environmental credentials, Polestar’s transparency pitch could give the brand a decisive advantage over rival car makers that cannot, or perhaps will not, release similarly detailed audits.

Advertisement
Back to top

VW's CO2 claims for ID 3 and ID 4

Volkswagen says production of both its ID 3 and new ID 4 electric cars is effectively carbon-neutral, because of a huge investment in its Zwickau factory, where both models are made.

The German plant is powered entirely by hydroelectric, wind and solar power, heating from the on-site powerplant is provided by natural gas and VW says it has minimised energy consumption in key areas.

But there’s a difference between ‘carbon-neutral’ production and ‘zero-carbon’ production, and VW notes that with the ID 3 and ID 4, it “compensates for unavoidable emissions through climate protection projects”.

As with the Polestar 2, the lifetime carbon footprint of VW’s ID models depends on where the power comes from to charge them, with the firm claiming they’re ‘net-CO2-neutral’ if powered entirely by renewable energy.

READ MORE

Polestar 2 2020 UK review 

Electric showdown: Tesla Model 3 vs Polestar 2 

Polestar confirms first UK showroom will be in West London

Advertisement

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Volkswagen Tiguan R 2020 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Tiguan R 2020 review
Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet 2020 first drive review - tracking front
Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabiolet 2020 review
Mercedes-AMG E63 S Estate 2020 first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-AMG E63 S Estate 2020 review
MG 5 Exclusive 2020 UK review
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster 2020 UK review
View all latest drives