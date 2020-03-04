New Fiat 500e: technical details of electric city car leaked

Images and technical details of Fiat's all-new, all-electric Fiat 500 have been leaked online ahead of its official reveal.
New pictures, first seen on French website Automobilist's Facebook page, show a modernised 500 with door handles that sit flush to the body, LED headlights that eat into the bonnet, and a redesigned front grille that should provide better aerodynamics without the need to cool a combustion engine.
The images show a folding fabric roof that matches the existing 500c, but it is expected the 500e will also be offered as a fixed-roof model.
Larger changes appear to have been made inside the cabin, with a completely overhauled dashboard, new instruments and a large central infotainment screen. A new rotary gear selector also features, mounted on a plinth below the centre console and surrounded by buttons.
Technical details of the new city car have also surfaced. According to Automotive News Europe, which cites unnamed Italian sources, the new 500 will store its power in a 42kWh lithium ion battery pack that promises a 199-mile range. It is said to feature an in-built 85kW charger that can add 31 miles of range in five minutes and take the battery from empty to 80% capacity in as little as 35 minutes.
Join the debate
catnip
The much talked about
The much talked about Giardiniera version of the current (pre-facelift) 500 never actually materialised, hopefully it will be different next time round. Its got to be better than the 500L and 500L MPW.
Riley 1.5
Electric 500
I've seen one in Budapest, admittedly with a California registration, last October at a charging point. Perfect size for me, the three door 500 is exactly the type of electric car I want since I don't drive long distances, or need a five door car. Up until now electric cars have been larger than I want, so this 500 is a car I can't wait to try.
AndyT
I dont think we can belive
I dont think we can belive anything this man says. So basically Fiat will only consist of a belated and overdue new 500 with an electric variant and a new Panda - a car which only sells in big numbers in Italy.
The Punto, once Europe's best selling car, has already been killed off without a replacement.
I see the Fiat marque being Italy's Rover - a slow decline until it has gone and all of its own doing.
si73
AndyT wrote:
A lot of Rovers decline was due to poor management, agreed, but dont forget BMW asset stripped them and sold off the remnants, Fiat is part of a larger group so doesnt necessarily need to be making cars for all segments that the other brands can successfully sell in, it could effectively be like smart or mini, just producing niche cars, in this case electrified city cars. I'm hoping your slow decline prediction is wrong.
It is a shame they didn't invest in the punto though as it is still a good looking car that just needed modernising to keep up with the competition. From best selling modern supermini when launched its barely changed which is a shame.
Takeitslowly
AndyT wrote:
Only the first three words of your post can in turn be taken as truth. You assert that the past must also deliver the future, what nonsense. The BMW MINI, "replaced" the original mini, around a dozen years after the latter ceased production...hasn't done the new MINI any harm at all. Keep posting though, all good fun :)
gussy51
Fiat will be a Mini rival
streaky
Unmistakable design?
I feel nervous about this. The problem with the 500 is that it looks so right; so how do you improve on it? Fiat have already corrupted the design language with the 500Ls that just don't work (the 500X is OK) and there is also its past record of having spoilt two versions of the Punto with unsuccessful facelifts (one being on the current version which was then reversed!). Also, styling of the current Panda is not a patch on the previous one. Things must move on but if I were in Fiat's styling team, my heart would be in my mouth somewhat!
JMax18
Must be really hard to
Must be really hard to maintain an icon.
I'd love to see a manufacturer just leave it aesthetically, and update it as technology progresses. Surely there comes a point where you just have to say: leave it.
xxxx
First full electric 500?
Regardless of the title/main text it's been on sale in te US for some time where's its struggled to get into 3 figures for some months. They just look to expensive for what you get
eseaton
There is an atmosphere of
There is an atmosphere of madness pervading the car industry at the moment. It is as if it wishes to bring about its own demise as quickly as possible.
The once mighty Fiat will shortly become the maker of just two little electric cars in a completely unproven market.
Pages
Add your comment