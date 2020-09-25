BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is fastest-accelerating electric SUV

Most powerful version of Ford's first EV beats the Jaguar I-Pace and Polestar 2 from 0-62mph
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
25 September 2020

Ford has unwrapped the range-topping GT version of its new Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, with a promise that “nothing in its class can accelerate faster”. 

The hot Mach-E, arriving in Europe towards the end of 2021, is claimed to hit 62mph from rest in 3.7 seconds, eclipsing the sprint times of the Jaguar I-Pace and Polestar 2 by more than 0.5sec.

Early data suggests the Performance version of the Tesla Model Y electric crossover will complete the same sprint in 3.5sec, but that's yet to be confirmed for a European launch. 

The GT’s considerable performance advantage over the previously revealed Mach-E variants comes courtesy of its uprated powertrain. This comprises an electric motor on each axle, producing a combined 459bhp and 612lb ft, and powered by an 88kWh battery with a targeted range of 310 miles.

The GT is marked out from other Mach-E models by its bespoke 20in alloy wheels, red brake callipers and the availability of Cyber Orange and Grabber Blue paint options, while the topping Magneride adaptive suspension system is equipped as standard. 

Ford’s European boss Stuart Rowley said: “The new Mustang Mach-E GT shows what all-electric performance really looks like, but performance counts for nothing without the confidence to use it. 

“Our charging initiatives mean Mustang Mach-E customers can enjoy the electrified Mustang driving experience with the knowledge that they can recharge quickly and easily across Europe.”

At the GT’s unveiling, Ford confirmed that European Mach-E buyers will receive five years of free access to the brand’s expanding FordPass charging network, which currently comprises more than 155,000 charging stations across the continent. 

The GT made its public debut in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and was shown alongside the seven-motor Mustang Mach-E 1400, which serves as a 1399bhp showcase of what Ford’s Performance division can achieve with an electric powertrain. 

Rowley said that although “one is a production model, the other an extreme prototype”, the two models both offer “immediate, adaptable power delivery, creating a driving experience that has to be experienced to be believed”. 

xxxx

25 September 2020

Doesnt beat any current road car like the iPace until theyve actually made and sold one. Not even sure if the standard version is on the road yet as production car road tests seem a bit thin on the ground 

Just Saying

25 September 2020
Electric cars are unimaginably quick! And this is just the beginning. The new Tesla saloon 0-60 in under two seconds due out next year. Just think about that for a few moments...

JackPatel

25 September 2020
