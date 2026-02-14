The automotive industry is competitive by nature but some carmakers feud more intensely than others.

Racing is often the source of the conflicts that seep into showrooms and enthusiasts have a tendency of escalating them by taking sides. With that said, rivalries are ultimately good for motorists because they force companies to surpass themselves year after year.

We’re taking a look at some of the greatest and longest-standing conflicts the automotive industry has ever seen. Some are good-natured but a few got messy:

Ford vs Ferrari

In 1963, Henry Ford II received a phone call that inadvertently set another of motorsport's great rivalries into motion. After a series of secret meetings, Ford was close to completing a deal to buy a faltering Ferrari - only for Enzo Ferrari to scupper the sale at the last minute.

Enzo Ferrari's change of heart was motivated by his reluctance to hand over control of his firm's motorsport department. Henry Ford II was so infuriated that he decided to build his own car to beat Ferrari at Le Mans. That decision led to one of the most storied Fords ever - the GT40.

Developed by Carroll Shelby, the GT40 not only beat Ferrari at Le Mans but also won on four consecutive occasions, from 1966 to 1969, marking one of the most dominant periods for a single manufacturer at the famous endurance race. And, yes, the story was so good Hollywood came calling again.

The hypercar holy trinity: P1 vs 918 vs LaFerrari

Perhaps the defining automotive rivalry of the 21st century came in 2013 with the arrival of a 'Holy Trinity' of hybrid hypercars - the Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 Spyder - when three of the world's greatest manufacturers went head to head to head.

All three machines bolstered their ICE powertrains with at-the-time radical hybrids, pioneering the now ubiquitous tech. That made them simultaneously flagships and visions of the future. Indeed, current hypercars still draw from their developments.

More than a decade on, the debate surrounding the three cars is as divisive as ever. It will take three seriously special cars for another rivalry to come close to matching this rarefied one.

James Hunt vs Niki Lauda

Rarely has Formula 1 had such a pair of contrasting personalities competing so closely for the world championship than when Niki Lauda battled James Hunt in the 1976 season. Two great friends, the pair took the championship down to the wire after a season of drama and controversy.

They were very different characters. Lauda was matter-of-fact, methodical and calculating, whereas Hunt was extroverted and outspoken. That served only to make the rivalry more memorable.

Ferrari driver Lauda led McLaren's Hunt by a sizeable margin midway through the season, partly because of better reliability. Then Lauda suffered a devastating accident at the Nordschleife, which allowed Hunt to close the gap - despite Lauda heroically returning to the grid just six weeks later.

The championship was settled in the final race at Fuji, where Lauda retired due to the torrential rain - allowing Hunt to claim victory by a single point. Hollywood could have scripted it - and later did for Rush.