Production of 1049bhp Mercedes-AMG One hypercar begins in UK

Production of the long-awaited 1049bhp Mercedes-AMG One, dubbed a Formula 1 car for the road, has begun in the UK, with first customer deliveries earmarked for later this year.

The hardcore coupé, priced at $2.75 million (£2.2m), is the most potent Mercedes-AMG road car yet, combining a modified version of the firm’s turbocharged 1.6-litre V6 grand prix engine with four electric motors.

With a top speed restricted to 219mph, it also becomes the brand’s fastest production car, eclipsing the 214mph-capable Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR from 24 years ago

Limited to a run of just 275 units, all of which are already accounted for, the hypercar will be built by hand in Coventry, with its turbocharged 1.6-litre V6 grand prix engine being put together in Brixworth by the same specialists who build the F1 team's powertrain. This follows the famous Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, which was also built in the UK, at Woking, between 2003 and 2009.

Mercedes says more than 50 specialists will work on each One, on 16 assembly stations, with the final stage marked by a test driver taking the car around a "nearby" proving ground. It will then be transported to the Mercedes‑AMG headquarters in Affalterbach, where it will be handed over the lucky owner.

Philipp Schiemer, Mercedes‑AMG chairman, said: "The Mercedes‑AMG One is the most ambitious project we have ever undertaken - from development to production. It marks another high point in Mercedes‑AMG's successful strategic development towards an electrified 'Future of Driving Performance'.

"The production of the exclusive small series is a truly unique challenge."