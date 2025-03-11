Few experiences are more exciting for a petrolhead than seeing (or hearing) a rare and modern hypercar glide past.

These ultra-exclusive models take out-of-this-world styling and are all about achieving the peak of what’s technologically possible.

Often considered the peak of high-performance art, these exotic, expensive and explosively fast machines deliver the ultimate in driver thrills thanks to some money-no-object, cutting-edge engineering.

Sitting at the top of the performance car pecking order, the hypercar’s origins are relatively recent. If the Lamborghini Miura was the first supercar back in the Sixties, then the archetypal hypercar was arguably the 2005 Bugatti Veyron, which with its 16-cylinders, four turbos and 250mph top speed raised the bar to the next level.

In the two decades since the Bugatti made its sensational debut, the number of hypercars has increased almost as quickly as the Veyron accelerated.

From pure petrol machines to powerful plug-in hybrids and high-energy all-electric offerings, the hypercar uses many motive forces to hurl itself at the horizon as quickly as possible.

But which of the latest hypercars do we like the most? Here are our top 10 performance paragons, each pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in pursuit of performance.

Each one is a high-octane thrill ride that’ll have no doubt broken the speed odd record as it stakes its claim on a place in the automotive hall of fame.