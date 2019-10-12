On a charge: Driving the Jaguar I-Pace from London to Frankfurt

The maths is simple. Frankfurt and its biennial motor show lie 501 miles from Autocar Towers in Twickenham, according to Google Maps. This Jaguar I-Pace, Autocar’s long-term test car, has an official range of 298 miles. So you can work out for yourself how many re-charge stops might be needed – in theory – to get to Frankfurt. But we’re more interested in how such a road trip for one of the new breed of long-range electric cars like the I-Pace will pan out in practice.
What makes the journey a feasible proposition this year is the growing number of fast-charging stations that promise to reload the I-Pace’s 90kWh battery in under an hour. We are going to use exclusively the fast-charger network run by Ionity, newly established by car makers as their version of Tesla’s Supercharger network and intended to facilitate exactly what Autocar is attempting: a cross-Continent journey by battery-electric vehicle (BEV).
Planning the journey is a challenge in itself. Ionity’s chargers are placed around 85 to 100 miles apart and, given that the I-Pace’s real-world range appears to be 200 miles, it’s a tricky balance to decide how far to push the stops.
Overdrive
My (brief) impression of the I-Pace
A little while ago the company I work for purchsed a couple of I-Paces as company cars to be used by various members of staff on a daily basis.
Last week, I got a lift in the back of one for a 5 mile ride. There was five of us in the car including the driver. So I can't speak as a driver.
My brief impressions as a passenger: pros: the car felt solid and dash seems to be made of good materials. Cons: the ride was really bumpy on mixed surfaces (this was surprising as magazine tests have praised the car's ride) and the rear passenger space was relatively cramped considering the I-Pace is a very big hatch. There were three of us in the back, all average sized adults, and the 5 mile ride was not pleseant at all for any of us in the back.
Hundredth.Idiot
Uncompetitive
harf
Am I missing something?
is this kind of article meant to promote the I-Pace and the take up of EVs. You just can’t put a positive spin on a 500 mile journey that requires hours of stoppages. If you’d have run it against a Jaguar XF diesel you’d quite possibly have done the journey non-stop and made diesel look like the radical fuel of the future.
My conclusion from your article is that we are definitely not at a stage, yet, where an EV is suitable for this kind of journey.
On the flip side, if you’d driven both cars around a city centre, the EV would look like the radical vision of the future.
You're not stuck in traffic - you are traffic!!
Asceptic
The only real question is...
Why bother with such a lenghty trip, if a train would have brought you all the way to Frankfurt by about the same time you left the Shell Wetteren. So it says on Google Maps. What you have spent on the hotel would probably cover the cost of the train ticket.
There's yet another point to consider. How difficult would it be to write a good story about a train trip to Frankfurt, who'd publish it, and how many people would read it with interest. See, that's why we need to be electrified by this formidable new tecnology that opens up new horizons of anxieties of slow travel and frequent use of roadside inns.
harf
Where do we go from here?
I get the impression from some EVangelists that they think EVs are going to save the world. They’re really not.
VW are planning on producing one new ID 3 every 90secs when they ramp up to full production. That’s not saving the world, that’s using vast amounts of earths resources, for what?
Unfortunately us humans are so self absorbed that we think we alone are the world, forgetting we’re just one (albeit devastatingly destructive) species on this planet.
I can see how great it is to centralise the emissions at a power station and tap into renewable energy to eliminate tailpipe emissions. But the hundreds of thousands of cars we need to achieve this haven’t been built yet.
Plus we can’t stop making cars because politically and economically we are wedded to mass manufacture.
Where do we go from here indeed? (Not to an extinction rebellion demonstration, I assure you)
You're not stuck in traffic - you are traffic!!
