7

Jaguar's pioneering EV is now a used bargain. Here's how to buy one

Prices of some used EVs have nose-dived in recent years, which means you can get your hands on a premium model for far less than you might think.

So how does a luxurious, comfortable and handsome Jaguar I-Pace sound for less than a new Dacia Spring?

The I-Pace is Jaguar's newest car, and even it is five years old.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

That’s right: you can snap up the British brand’s sleek electric car from as little as £12,000, which is a steal when you consider that when new Jaguar’s first electric car cost as much as £80,000, once a few optional extras had been thrown in.

Under the floor is a 90kWh lithium ion battery that has a claimed WLTP range of up to 292 miles (more than its Audi, Mercedes and Tesla rivals and still competitive today).

Even if that’s more like 200-250 miles in the real world, depending on the conditions and driving style, it should be enough for a week dropping the kids off at school, commuting to work and then an extended motorway trip at the weekend.

The I-Pace’s maximum charging speed of 100kW was fast when new, if slightly lethargic these days, and if you need to top up the battery en route then a 10-80% charge should take 40 minutes or so.

You’ll seldom need to use a public charger if you’ve got a wallbox at home, though: a 7kW charger will replenish the battery while you sleep, and it will be much cheaper.

Beyond its decent range, the Jaguar is an enjoyable EV to drive. Its precise steering, neatly tuned suspension and low centre of gravity mean it’s more agile than you might think, given its SUV styling.

There’s a real sense of poise and precision on a fast, flowing road, with precision aided by its two driven axles and brake-based torque vectoring.

Outputs from the two motors are a combined 394bhp and 512lb ft, giving a punchy sub-5.0sec 0-62mph time when conditions (and battery charge) allow, but just as impressive is how comfortable and quiet the I-Pace is when you dial things back.

Its intuitive adaptive dampers soak up road imperfections well and isolate passengers from pothole-strewn roads, and the cabin’s high-quality materials and slick touchscreens make it feel every inch the new-age luxury saloon.

It still looks almost as fresh as when it was first revealed almost 10 years ago. The Pivi Pro infotainment system is intuitive, and over-the-air updates ensure that all cars get the latest features.

Despite the rakish roofline, there’s plenty of head and leg room for taller passengers in the back – and don’t worry about fitting in luggage or a buggy, because there’s a 505-litre boot, too.

All versions are impressively well equipped – even entry-level S comes with comfort seats and LED headlights – but mid-rung SE is the sweet spot: it costs similar money to the S (from around £17,000) and gets extras such as 20in wheels, 10-way adjustable sports seats and extra safety kit, such as auto emergency braking.

You could go all out on the range-topping HSE, which gets plusher leather, and a 360deg reversing camera, but you’ll pay more than £20,000 for a clean example with around 25,000 miles on the clock.

Of course, there are rivals that will travel further on a charge or carry more stuff, but if you want an electric SUV that’s fun to drive, comfortable and trumps the likes of Tesla, Audi and Mercedes for luxury appeal, it’s the Jag you should bag.

RELIABILITY

Is the Jaguar I-Pace reliable?

And as always with JLR products, the spectre of unreliability looms large. Despite promises of improved quality, its products consistently finish near the bottom of reliability surveys.

Reliabilty is always hard to judge, but when we tested the car in 2023, it suffered an air suspension fault that made the ride even more unyielding than normal. There was a rattle coming from one of the A-pillars as well.

Battery: Be wary of 2019-model-year cars fitted with LG Energy Solution batteries: these can overheat and potentially catch fire. Around 264 are subject to a recall, and JLR has offered affected owners to either replace the battery or buy the car back. Check if there’s an outstanding recall on the car before you make a purchase.

Charging: Make sure the charging port opens and the cable locks onto the car when you plug it in to charge. The flap can sometimes fail to open, and a sticky port actuator pin means the cable might either fail to lock in or refuse to pull out.

Software: Out-of-date software can cause various issues, such as the charging port not opening, battery management failures, random warning lights and infotainment system glitches.

Interior: Look out for water ingress in the passenger footwell and in the frunk, typically caused by a broken windscreen or door seal. Tepid air-con could mean the compressor pipes are leaking. It’s a known fault but can cost around £1500 to replace.

Body: Check that the electric door handles retract fully when you unlock the car. A new door handle is often the best solution; they can be replaced under warranty.

An owner's view

Daniel Wood: “I purchased my 71-reg I-Pace HSE back in August last year from a Jaguar main dealer. The reason I went for an I-Pace was the massive depreciation from new and how well it drove compared with rivals in the same price bracket. Mine is fitted with the adaptive air suspension – it’s a worthwhile option because I found the ride a bit bouncy on standard springs. I’ve had no issues so far, and OTA updates come up fairly frequently. Real-world range in my experience is 210-240 miles, but it can be expensive to charge publicly.”

Also worth knowing

Jaguar facelifted the I-Pace in 2023, with the electric SUV gaining various styling tweaks and revisions to the trim line-up. Technically it was unchanged from the original car.

The 90kWh battery pack in the I-Pace is covered by an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty.

You can download JLR’s InControl Remote smartphone app, which gives you control of your I-Pace from your phone so you can pre-heat both the battery and the car’s cabin on cold winter mornings.

Service intervals are set at 21,000 miles or every two years, but with fewer moving parts than an ICE Jaguar, it’s mainly the obvious consumables that will need attention.

DESIGN & STYLING

01 Jaguar i Pace Sport 400 RT 2023 front driving

Jaguar claimed that the Jaguar I-Pace took aesthetic inspiration from the C-X75 concept.

You might wonder what an electric family car could possibly have in common with a turbine-powered hybrid hypercar, but the similarities did exist.

Despite what it seems, the signature Jaguar grille doesn’t admit any air and its purpose here is aesthetic only
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Both featured cab-forward proportions, and both had similar broad, Tarmac-sniffing snouts and a commensurately low, vented bonnet.

The rear of the I-Pace was more of a departure, being tall and squared off for a commendably low drag coefficient of 0.29. Incidentally, it was Jaguar design director Ian Callum’s least favourite element, although to our eyes it gave the car a rakishly robust, super-distinctive and appealing visual character.

The I-Pace took full advantage of its electric architecture. It was exactly a centimetre longer than the Jaguar XE and yet its wheelbase eclipsed that of the Jaguar XF. It presented itself as an SUV but sat conspicuously low to the ground by the standards of such cars – and it was also supercar-wide, at 2139mm, including mirrors.

Even after its facelift, it still looked like nothing else. It had a round of technical updates in 2020, and in 2023, the front ‘grille’ became a solid panel.

Underneath the aluminium bodywork sat an electric powertrain of predictable architecture. A ‘skateboard’ battery pack (423 lithium ion cells, liquid cooled) of 90kWh was spread below the cabin floor and sat entirely within the car’s wheelbase for a claimed 50:50 weight distribution (53:47 as tested).

It drove a lightweight permanent-magnet electric motor on each axle. Each drove through a single-speed epicyclic transmission and open differential (there is brake-based torque vectoring in lieu of a locking diff) for maximum compactness.

At low speeds, the I-Pace was powered by just one of its motors, though both could combine to deliver 394bhp and 512lb ft through all four wheels, and a claimed 0-60mph time of 4.5sec – the latter coming despite a claimed 2133kg kerb weight, which presented as 2236kg on the scales in the case of our test car.

Range for the I-Pace was quoted at 292 miles, and fell to 255 miles for the 400 Sport, with its 22in wheels. When it launched, its ability to rapid charge at up to 100kW was quite a standout feature, but that's slow by today's standards. 

At launch, AC charging topped out at 7kW, but the 2020 update added 11kW three-phase charging.

As standard, the I-Pace was equipped with a passive steel coil suspension set-up. Adaptive air suspension (which lowered the car beyond 65mph for a more aerodynamic stance and could raise it at low speeds for greater ground clearance) and adaptive dampers (for an even more driver-configurable drive) were available as an option. 

 

INTERIOR

07 Jaguar i Pace Sport 400 RT 2023 dashboard

“The best Jaguar cabin in years” was how one tester described the Jaguar I-Pace’s interior, a claim that – for the most part – was entirely warranted in 2018 and still mostly holds up today.

Material selection was key here. Gloss black and metal panelling sit alongside leather-upholstered surfaces, physical controls and touchscreens for a sense of slick modern sophistication.

Those in the rear will notice just how vast the fixed panoramic roof is. It’s a wonderful premium touch, though some may find it eats into head room
Simon Davis
Road tester

The facelifted F-Pace in particular featured plusher dashboard materials and there were only one or two other material low points among the car’s minor switchgear.

These low points were few and far between, however, with the I-Pace showcasing excellent standards for perceived quality and material richness. 

The car’s ergonomics were also very good. Optional ‘performance seats’ provided plenty of lateral support, while their 14-way electronic adjustability and memory settings streamlined the process of settling in behind the wheel.

They were a bit overkill for an SUV, however, and rather firm, so we’d avoid them. They were standard on the 400 Sport trim, though.

Those in the back reaped the benefits of that cab-forward design and lengthy wheelbase; there was executive saloon levels of leg room on offer, while head room wasn't in short supply even with the fixed panoramic roof optioned.

The boot, meanwhile, was a useful 656 litres, while under the bonnet there was an additional 27-litre storage bin. Good luck fitting anything other than a laptop bag in here, though. 

Multimedia

11 Jaguar i pace sport 400 rt 2023 multimedia 0

Since its launch in 2018, the I-Pace hadn't changed a great deal, but thankfully Jaguar had fundamentally upgraded the multimedia system when it was facelifted in 2023.

The laggy, unintuitive system of the early car was easily the weakest aspect of the I-Pace’s entire cabin.

The Pivi Pro system that featured from 2020, while squeezed on to a smaller screen, worked well. It was fairly (but not perfectly) responsive and the menus were logically laid out.

Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto worked wirelessly, and rather than take over the whole show, they integrated neatly with the native interface, for instance showing album art and playback controls on the home screen.

Rich-sounding Meridian sound systems were standard across the board, with an 825W surround sound system available as an option.

 

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

17 Jaguar i Pace Sport 400 RT 2023 alternative tracking performance

When we road tested the Jaguar I-Pace in 2018, we noted that it was the manner in which it picked up pace from urban speeds that made it seem special.

Nowaays, we’re all well accustomed to the way EVs zoom up to everyday speeds and make gaps in traffic so much easier to go for than when you have to wait for a gearbox to make up its mind.

With a 0-60mph time of 4.5sec, drivers can expect a quick getaway in the I-Pace. Except, that is, from UK service stations, where the I-Pace's 100kW will keep them longer than if they'd been in a more modern rival
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

Even so, the I-Pace’s two-way-average 0-60mph time of 4.5sec still marked it out loud and clear as a seriously fast family car, being not far off the Ford Mustang Mach-e GT’s 4.2 sec.

With our timing gear rigged up, the electric Jaguar clocked a 30-70mph time of just 3.5sec. Admittedly, that was not quite super-saloon levels of pace, but the fact that the last Mercedes-AMG C63 Black Series was only 0.2sec quicker reinforced just how potent a thing the I-Pace was.

Acceleration off the line was deliciously constant and linear, pushing you back into those firmer performance seats with some force. The only caveat was that there seemed to be a brief scrabble for traction at the front end, as the I-Pace’s 2.2-tonne weight shifted backwards.

What was also impressive about the I-Pace was that despite being one of the first serious modern EVs, it got the regen and braking equation mostly right.

We would have liked paddles behind the steering wheel for ultimate control, but the I-Pace let you choose between a low and a high setting, the latter of which would bring the car to a complete stop. The brake pedal, when you did use it, was progressive and easy to modulate.

Under emergency-stop conditions, with the full extent of the brake pedal’s travel being exercised, the I-Pace wouls pull to a halt from 70mph in 46.7m on a dry stretch of road. The heavier, more powerful Model S, on the other hand, required 51.7m on a damp track.

RIDE & HANDLING

18 Jaguar i Pace Sport 400 RT 2023 front cornering

The Jaguar I-Pace was milestone in the dynamic development of electric cars when it lauched in 2018. 

Until it came along, the genre had been hamstrung by its inability to deliver anything offering satisfactory levels of feel, agility or engagement. But where there had been mostly darkness, the I-Pace brought light. Few better it even today.

The brake calibration here is conspicuously good, not least in how it lessens the regenerative effect when you roll off the brake pedal and onto the throttle
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Jaguar’s electromechanical steering not only possessed pleasing heft, but also weighted up in a linear fashion. It was just about quick enough as well to yield an agility unknown to cars this heavy, and so in the I-Pace you flowed through direction changes with an economy of movement that came as a pleasant surprise.

Even after driving more sporting EVs, the tactility of the I-Pace’s steering and the alacrity with which it changed direction remained a thing of wonder. 

Of course, weight was the biggest dynamic barrier for electric cars, and yet the Jaguar managed well here too. By electric car standards it was actually quite trim and of course most of the weight sat low down.

On its optional air suspension, even committed cornering was dispatched with impressively little body roll and a neutral balance that was alien to those familiar with a Tesla Model S.

There was some throttle adjustability, too, and through corners you got the welcome sensation of the car confidently pushing itself along – up to a point, because the stability control couldn't be completely defeated and there was ultimately too much power going to the front wheels for any exuberant behaviour.

Still, you'd need a Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo or a Kia EV6 GT to have more fun behind the wheel of a high-riding EV, and neither of those were direct rivals, strictly speaking.

Comfort and isolation

Less delicate was the ride quality. With so much weight and power to contain, and the expectation that a Jaguar was a sporting car, it was almost inevitable the I-Pace would seem firm in most driving scenarios.

In our experience, the I-Pace’s ride, if not styling, benefitted quite a bit from a more modest wheel choice. It would always fidget over bigger intrusions and body movements were sometimes dealt with a touch too abruptly for our liking.

Driving the Sport 400 on 22in wheels, one tester likened it to a Porsche GT model. It was never harsh or uncouth, just unrelentingly firm.

It was also a touch disappointing that the I-Pace wasn’t quite as hushed out on the motorway as you might have expected an electric vehicle to be, particularly one positioned towards the more expensive end of the market.

At a 70mph cruise, our sound meter recorded cabin noise at 66dB when we road tested it in 2018 on 20in alloys. That was 2dB more than the very quiet Audi E-tron (tested before its transformation to Audi Q8 E-tron). On the 22in wheels of the 400 Sport we tried in 2023, road noise is more noticeable still. 

 

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

01 Jaguar i Pace Sport 400 RT 2023 lead driving

When the I-Pace launched, its 100kW rapid charging capability far exceeded that of the chargers commonly found on the UK motorway network.

Just a few years later, 150kW and 350kW units became the norm, and the I-Pace’s 100kW capability looks rather weedy compared with many rivals. The Audi Q8 E-tron 50, BMW iX 40 and Lexus RZ 450e can all take 150kW, while the Genesis GV60, Electrified GV70, Mercedes EQE SUV and the higher-spec versions of the Audi and BMW can charge faster still.

Jaguar quotes efficiency of 2.5-2.8mpkWh, and we managed 2.5, so in this case the WLTP figure is less optimistic than most. It's better than you'll manage in an Audi Q8 E-tron, but still not great.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

Another area where EVs have moved on since the launch of the I-Pace is energy efficiency. The I-Pace was quite a big SUV with nearly 400bhp, so it was never going to sip the kWhs like a Fiat 500, but cars like modern Teslas or the Genesis GV60 use less energy than the Jaguar. We managed 2.5mpkWh, which translated to a 211-mile range. 

VERDICT

20 Jaguar i Pace Sport 400 RT 2023 verdict static

With its first all-electric model, Jaguar not only beat wealthier rivals to the punch but also set a high bar for those that came after it.

Even though it has had only had a few minor updates over the years, it was still competitive, even if it was now far from class leading.

While it was never quite the dynamic masterstroke that some might have hoped for, it could out-handle all of its direct rivals and entertain its driver like few others.

At the same time, it payed a significant price with ride quality that was more appropriate for a track-honed sports car than a luxury SUV. Ian Callum’s design hadn't aged a day, being progressive yet recognisably Jaguar.

The performance still holds up too, as does its roomy interior thanks to the fitment of a more modern multimedia system.

The I-Pace really shows its age is with its 100kW rapid charging, its lacklustre efficiency and very modest range. They don’t make Jaguar’s EV unrecommendable, but they will make many potential buyers think twice.

With an update of its battery and motor technology, and some minor dynamic fine-tuning – something Audi did with the E-tron – the Jaguar I-Pace could still be a world-class EV and the basis for a great range of cars. But as we know, that is not the path Jaguar has chosen.

He loves cars that are fun and usable on the road – whether piston-powered or electric – or just cars that are very fit for purpose. When not in test cars, he drives an R53-generation Mini Cooper S.