Celebrating the endangered V8 engine in a Ford Mustang

Sometimes, certain things catch on not because they are insuperably better than anything else but because they just seem to make a little more sense. Hence the rise of the V8 engine – a baby bear’s porridge of an engine configuration if ever there were one.
For on paper, at least, there is nothing that readily explains why the V8 was so spectacularly popular that it effectively came to power an entire continent. There is no black magic here, no killer consequence to arranging two pairs of four conrods on a crankshaft, usually (but not always) at a 90-degree angle to each other.
The truth is somewhat simpler. Which is that when the V8 really started to catch on in America in the 1930s, it was because that was the cylinder count that provided what customers wanted in terms of power and smoothness without those things they did not, such as needless complexity, expense and inconvenient external dimensions. And it was on such a prosaic basis that what I would contend was the world’s favourite engine configuration was born.
Of course, we don’t think about V8s that way at all. When we think about V8s, we think about one thing above all others: that noise. We all know it when we hear it. There are actually some quite august treatises published in erudite engineering journals that seek to explain exactly what it is about that burble that we find so appealing. They talk about pulses, tones and phases, irregular firing intervals and so on. There doesn’t seem to be much they can agree on, though.
The only common thread apparently linking them all is that, ultimately, no one really seems to know. Or maybe I just don’t know how to read and interpret such lofty literature, and maybe I don’t need to: I have absolutely no idea why the sausages I buy from my local butcher taste better than sausages I buy anywhere else. I just know they do, and that, surely, is enough.
Peter Cavellini
Yes, I agree, the rumbling sound of an American V8 always turns your Head to see and hear the Car go by,but, now V4, V6’s produce as much if not more torque and power and some do make a great noise, they’re even decent on fuel too, but 14 yrs or so we’re going to lose them too, so we’d better enjoy them now....!
Peter Cavellini
Ubberfrancis44
I thought Autocar had lost
Nice to see there are still some car enthusiasts at autocar. Thanks Andrew Frankel, that was a very nice read.
eseaton
Spot on. A rare Autocar
A love of the intangible. That is proper love.
FMS
eseaton wrote:
"Proper" love...this needs context and qualification...are you up to the task of providing these things?.
ResteCalme
V8s
I can pinpoint the exact moment I became a petrolhead - my dad's brand new metallic silver Rover SD1 3.5 V8 being delivered and being taken for a lesson in oversteer in the snow! The sound, the futuristic looks and that rear wheel drive chassis taking every corner sideways on! It wasn't loud (in that car) but the character of that engine remains with me to this day!
geed
Ubberfrancis44 wrote:
Hear hear!....and not one mention of the Mustangs interior plastics...hallelujah!
artill
And rarer still is the
And rarer still is the naturally aspirated V8 attached to a manual gearbox. Only Ford offer us this wonderful configuration in RHD, although GM still provide two alternatives if you dont mind being on the wrong side.
How long can Ford still import cars with a CO2 figure near 300g/km when they need to hit an average of under 100g/km? I hope its a good while yet.
289
@ Andrew Frankel
I couldnt agree more Andrew.
I have two (petrol) V8's in my stable (both naturally aspirated), and my previous V8 is still in the family giving sterling service with a quarter of a million miles on the clock.
Lazy effortless power on long journeys, pleasing soundtrack and great gobs of torque when needed. Even fuel consumption isnt nearly as some would have you believe - 26-28 mpg regulary seen on brim to brim trips. I can live with that.
I dont have anything with Yankee iron in it any more....the last was my AC, and I still miss its raw uncultured sound. But sadly it had to go for the sake of practicality and lack of real use...not to mention its stupid value.
My options for continued V8 ownership are narrowing now in 4x4 form, unless I am prepared to accept a brace of turbo's which I dont fancy much...unecessary and potentially troublesome.
Even the Cayenne GTS is a V6 Turbo now....maybe the last of the V8 GTS's would fit the bill?
Citytiger
This sort of article
shows exactly why EV's will never be the answer, a V8 or a milkfloat..
