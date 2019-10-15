BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe leaked ahead of tonight's reveal

BMW's new 2 Series Gran Coupé is due to be revealed later tonight, but official images have been leaked online to spoil the show.
Posted by a South African vlogger Caleb J. Schroëter, the new shots show the four-door Mercedes-Benz CLA rival's exterior styling in full, with a distinct visual difference compared to the larger 3 Series and new 1 Series.
While the front-end is recognisable from the 2 Series' hatchback sibling, the rear-end shape appears to be inspired by the firm's latest coupe SUV, the BMW X4, with similar tail-lights and tailgate shape.
The need to accommodate two conventional front-hinged rear doors and sufficient rear seat leg room is said to be behind the decision to give the new car a wheelbase that's halfway between the 2690mm span of the 2 Series Coupé and the 2810mm of the 3 Series saloon.
Inside, the 2 Series Gran Coupé will sport a new interior layout that's also set to be adopted by the successors to today’s 2 Series Coupé and 2 Series Convertible, which are due in 2020.
The turbocharged three-cylinder and four-cylinder engines of the 2 Series Gran Coupé will mirror those of the existing line-up.
80sXS
GranCoupé?
Takeitslowly
80sXS wrote:
A traditional saloon, has a boot/trunk, have things changed and if so, what is the correct term for a car with this attribute?. All GC cars have hatchback/5th door openings...so far.
scrap
How on Earth will this
How on Earth will this accommodate the straight six? It's clearly based on the FWD architecture with transverse engines, isn't it? Or is there another reason it looks so awful?
Tim Oldland
Not true
The 4-Series GC is a hatchback, not a 4dr.
themangood
True
desf
themangood wrote: Dont
Nope. 6 GC is four door sedan. Both 3 GT and 4 GC are liftbacks. Just google "bmw 4 gc boot".
themangood
True
adb12
4GC=five-door
The 4 Series Gran Coupe, unlike the bigger 6, has a liftgate instead of a decklid (which essentially makes it a low-roof version of the 3 Series Gran Turismo).
80sXS
It's still not a coupé.
beechie
Yes it is, and they're entitled to say so..
Coupé simply means 'cut'. No-one ever said anything about the -number of doors. It's a cut-down version of an existing car for a less utilitarian look. In the modern vein, BMW have chosen to cut some height from the roof-line instead of length from the wheelbase.
See the Rover P5 coupé from the '60s for details.
