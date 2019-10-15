BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe leaked ahead of tonight's reveal

BMW's new 2 Series Gran Coupé is due to be revealed later tonight, but official images have been leaked online to spoil the show.

Posted by a South African vlogger Caleb J. Schroëter, the new shots show the four-door Mercedes-Benz CLA rival's exterior styling in full, with a distinct visual difference compared to the larger 3 Series and new 1 Series.

While the front-end is recognisable from the 2 Series' hatchback sibling, the rear-end shape appears to be inspired by the firm's latest coupe SUV, the BMW X4, with similar tail-lights and tailgate shape.

The need to accommodate two conventional front-hinged rear doors and sufficient rear seat leg room is said to be behind the decision to give the new car a wheelbase that's halfway between the 2690mm span of the 2 Series Coupé and the 2810mm of the 3 Series saloon.

Inside, the 2 Series Gran Coupé will sport a new interior layout that's also set to be adopted by the successors to today’s 2 Series Coupé and 2 Series Convertible, which are due in 2020.

The turbocharged three-cylinder and four-cylinder engines of the 2 Series Gran Coupé will mirror those of the existing line-up.