BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe leaked ahead of tonight's reveal

Four-door Mercedes CLA rival posted on social media just hours before its planned unveiling
15 October 2019

BMW's new 2 Series Gran Coupé is due to be revealed later tonight, but official images have been leaked online to spoil the show. 

Posted by a South African vlogger Caleb J. Schroëter, the new shots show the four-door Mercedes-Benz CLA rival's exterior styling in full, with a distinct visual difference compared to the larger 3 Series and new 1 Series

While the front-end is recognisable from the 2 Series' hatchback sibling, the rear-end shape appears to be inspired by the firm's latest coupe SUV, the BMW X4, with similar tail-lights and tailgate shape.

The need to accommodate two conventional front-hinged rear doors and sufficient rear seat leg room is said to be behind the decision to give the new car a wheelbase that's halfway between the 2690mm span of the 2 Series Coupé and the 2810mm of the 3 Series saloon.

Inside, the 2 Series Gran Coupé will sport a new interior layout that's also set to be adopted by the successors to today’s 2 Series Coupé and 2 Series Convertible, which are due in 2020.

The turbocharged three-cylinder and four-cylinder engines of the 2 Series Gran Coupé will mirror those of the existing line-up.

On the petrol side of the range, expect a 134bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine in the 218i, 181bhp and 242bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder units in the 220i and 225i, with a more potent version in the M235i. Among the diesels will be 148bhp, 187bhp and 221bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder engines in the 218d, 220d and 225d respectively.

Like its two-door siblings, the 2 Series Gran Coupé will offer a choice of a standard six-speed manual or optional eight-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, with xDrive four-wheel drive available as an option. However, the latter will be offered in combination with only a limited range of engines.

The highlight of the new line-up, though, will be the M2 Gran Coupé.

This model will use the same 365bhp turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine as its highly lauded two-door sibling. It will be offered with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Although it's still early days, that engine – designated S55B30 - is expected to provide the M2 Gran Coupé with similar performance to the M2, which has an official 0-62mph time of 4.4sec in manual form and an electronically limited top speed of 155mph.

The 2 Series Gran Coupé will be produced alongside the 2 Series Coupé and 2 Series Convertible at BMW's plant in Leipzig, Germany.

A plug-in hybrid model is also mooted. This is expected to use BMW’s turbocharged 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor mounted within the forward section of a standard eight-speed automatic gearbox.

With a lithium ion battery pack positioned beneath the floor of the boot, the hybrid set-up is intended to provide the 225e with an electric-only driving range of up to 31 miles.

80sXS

6 June 2016
So a saloon then.

Takeitslowly

20 March 2019
80sXS wrote:

So a saloon then.

 

A traditional saloon, has a boot/trunk, have things changed and if so, what is the correct term for a car with this attribute?. All GC cars have hatchback/5th door openings...so far.

scrap

15 October 2019

How on Earth will this accommodate the straight six? It's clearly based on the FWD architecture with transverse engines, isn't it? Or is there another reason it looks so awful?

Tim Oldland

6 June 2016
"Until recently, senior BMW officials were undecided whether to follow the direction already taken with the 4 Series and 6 Series GranCoupés (a traditional four-door design) or to favour a more radical five-door liftback proposal for the 2 Series GranCoupé."

The 4-Series GC is a hatchback, not a 4dr.

themangood

6 June 2016
Dont confuse the GT with the GC. The GT is a 5 door hatch back. The GC is the 4 door version of the 2 door which is a 2 door version of the 4 door 3 series. Clear as mud.

desf

6 June 2016
themangood wrote:

Dont confuse the GT with the GC. The GT is a 5 door hatch back. The GC is the 4 door version of the 2 door which is a 2 door version of the 4 door 3 series. Clear as mud.

Nope. 6 GC is four door sedan. Both 3 GT and 4 GC are liftbacks. Just google "bmw 4 gc boot".

themangood

6 June 2016
Dont confuse the GT with the GC. The GT is a 5 door hatch back. The GC is the 4 door version of the 2 door which is a 2 door version of the 4 door 3 series. Clear as mud.

adb12

3 January 2019

The 4 Series Gran Coupe, unlike the bigger 6, has a liftgate instead of a decklid (which essentially makes it a low-roof version of the 3 Series Gran Turismo).

80sXS

6 June 2016
It's still not a coupé.

beechie

6 June 2016
80sXS wrote:

It's still not a coupé.

Coupé simply means 'cut'. No-one ever said anything about the -number of doors. It's a cut-down version of an existing car for a less utilitarian look. In the modern vein, BMW have chosen to cut some height from the roof-line instead of length from the wheelbase.

See the Rover P5 coupé from the '60s for details.

