Autocar's 10 most-read reviews of 2019

2019 saw hundreds of new cars introduced and driven for the first time. But which were the ones that resonated most with Autocar's readers?

These are the ten reviews that proved the most popular over the past twelve months - and, while there are a few familiar faces, there are one or two surprises as well.

10. McLaren 600LT Spider

Verdict: 4.5/5

“Convertible supercars of the calibre of the 600LT Spider, so little afflicted by dynamic compromise compared with their fixed-roof relatives and so compelling to drive at their best, are truly rare.”

The 600LT is no stranger to praise on this site, having shown us a good time on a 48-hour blast back from Romania, before going on to defeat all comers in 2018’s Britain’s Best Driver’s Car contest. It’s not really a surprise, then, that the new Spider version nabbed itself a four-and-a-half-star verdict in its road test earlier this year. Removing the roof just adds another layer of enjoyment to driving the 600, and even its weighty convertible mechanism doesn't tarnish the poise and engagement offered by its taut chassis and Trofeo R tyre combination.