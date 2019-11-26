Volkswagen Golf 2020 review

While the dashboard represents a major departure on past models, the driving position and overall interior packaging is familiar. The front seats provide a good amount of lateral support, and the driver benefits from a wide range of steering wheel and seat adjustment.
The most powerful of the new Golf’s mild hybrid drivetrains, the 1.5 eTSI driven here, distinguishes itself with inherently effective properties that should ensure it finds favour among traditional petrol engine car buyers and diesel stalwarts.
With 148bhp at 5000rpm, the turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit isn’t exactly brimming with energy. However, it is remarkably smooth and revs freely to the 6400rpm cut-out, endowing the new Golf with a moderately sporting performance when you dial up the sport mode. In everyday driving, though, there’s no need to work it hard, because with 184lb ft of torque available from 1500rpm it delivers a good amount of mid-range urge.
The seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox boasts improved step off qualities, while the latest petrol-electric powerplant propels the new Golf from 0-62mph in a claimed 8.5sec, with a top speed of 139mph. By comparison, the non-electrified 1.5 TSI model it replaces boasted figures of 8.7sec and 135mph. The 48-volt belt-driven starter motor brings additional functions, including brake energy recuperation, a coasting function and a more immediate stop/start system.
There’s a persuasive maturity to the on-road characteristics of the latest Golf, whose handling is distinguished by its progressiveness, balance and accuracy. The new model is noticeably more direct in its actions than before. This might surprise those coming from the comparatively relaxed confines of the seventh-generation model, but for enthusiast drivers it makes for a more compelling car - one with the dynamic ability to firmly challenge the likes of the Ford Focus, Seat Leon and Mazda 3 in the driving stakes.
Wolfsburg would have you believe it is all-new underneath. However, the latest Golf is based around a carry-over platform and chassis. Lower end models continue to receive a MacPherson strut (front) and torsion beam (rear) suspension, while upper-end models, including this 1.5 eTSI, run a more sophisticated combination of MacPherson struts (front) and multi-links (rear).
All models receive passive dampers as standard, though as with its predecessor the new Golf works best with the optional continuously variable dampers, which come as part of the Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC). That also features a driver profile system with four modes: Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual.
We’re yet to sample the standard fixed-ratio steering, but progressive steering system fitted our test car proved nicely weighted, wonderfully precise and quite predictable in its actions. The new Golf communicates with greater feel and boasts faster reactions than before, especially in the initial degrees of lock.
It might not deliver the overall feedback of some key competitors but it is meticulously accurate and always dependable, allowing you to confidently place it at the entry to corners. Turn-in on a trailing throttle and you discover excellent body control with progressive movement as lateral forces build before the fast-acting steering allows you to feed off the lock at the exit. On the right road, it is never anything less than entertaining.
When fitted with the optional continuously variable dampers, the ride is brilliantly controlled. Quick reactions and excellent absorption properties help to moderate bump shock and quell vertical movement before it has a chance to build on more challenging road surfaces. There is genuine compliance and subtlety to the way the suspension soaks up bumps and maintains its ride height, leading to a relaxed and settled feel in Comfort mode.
Join the debate
LP in Brighton
Wunderbar!
But seriously, without knowing the new Golf's pricing, fuel / CO2 figures, weight and equipment levels, isn't it a bit early to start drawing any serious concludions?
I don't doubt that it drives well, but then so do most of its competitors - and just maybe Autocar's German correspondent might have been a shade generous with his 4.5 star assesment?
PHIL.C
Variable width?
Well, what is it, 10mm wider or 10mm narrower than the mk7?
xxxx
Evolution
Wonder how much the battery, electric motor etc add to the cost and weight of the 1.5 and how long will it take to repay for itself? Until this is factored in, for the private buyer at least, true benefits can't be known
Incidentally VW currently claim the DSG 1.5 hits 60 in 8.4 seconds not 8.7 which doesn't look such a step forwards in performance terms, personally I'd rather have the old cheaper, lighter less complicated engine.
5cylinderT
i dont think the exterior
i dont think the exterior looks all that good, think the fronts needs to be a bit more square like the mk7, the interior is fabulous though as it hadnt change much from 2010 to 2019 but now its a nice change.
James Dene
No horses frightened - nor excited
Perfect for the world in which we are told young people want transport not cars. And pensioners.
catnip
So the interior is a "clear
So the interior is a "clear advance in ergonomics", and the touch sensitive panel is "a bit hit and miss". Surely thats totally contradictory?
Overdrive
catnip wrote:
Agreed.
The current philosophy that states 'digital controls = automactically better' needs a rethink. In some areas digital controls do make sense ,e.g. GPS, but in others e.g. heating contorls, good 'ol buttons/knobs/switches with their tactile and safer nature, offer better ergonomic, imo.
Citytiger
Well is it really new
take the old Golf, tweak it a little bit, add an ipad and claim its a whole new vehicle, meanwhile apply some cost and quality cutting measures and hope nobody will notice.
FastRenaultFan
Cheap interior, dull design
Yep that is the new VW Golf for you. Before it was just dull design with a boring interior now it is a dull design with a nasty cheap interior.
I think the front of it looks like a Totota Auris but even more boring and the rest of the car is just boring.
db
Marmite
You either like or loathe the bread can styling of each edition this looks like a heavily face lifted version. Has vw slipped up and ignored the usp of sqidgy plastics all that separated them from the group's lesser brands. I don't see the point in fake exhausts marked out in chrome this just cheapens the design further.
Add your comment