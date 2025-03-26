A new tariff of 25% will be imposed on all cars and car parts imported into the United State, president Donald Trump has announced.

This new levy will come into effect from 2 April, and will apply both to finished machines shipped into the country and car parts imported for vehicles assembled there.

President Trump claimed the tariffs would lead to "tremendous growth" for the US auto industry, adding that it would create more investment for US-baed car makers and therefore more jobs.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said "this is very exciting", adding: “What we’re going to be doing is a 25% tariff for all cars that are not made in the United States.”

Around eight million cars were imported into the US last year, around half the total number of machines sold in the market. Mexico will be the biggest country hit by the new levy. Car makers with production there include BMW, Ford, Nissan, Volkswagen, and Toyota all have plants. The US's other top importers are Canada, Germany, Japan and South Korea

Trump confirmed that the new laws were "permanent", quashing any notion that they would be reversed. But he stated that "if you build your car in the United States, there is no tariff".

The likes of BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen already have plants in the US, building key models for both the US and other global markets. BMW's Spartanburg plant in South Carolina, for example, builds the X3, X4, X5, X6, X7, and XM. It will be hit, however, as it builds and imports the 3 Series from Mexico for the US market.

Some car firms have announced investment to expand or open new US facilities in recent months in an effort to spread production globally and avoid tariffs. The Hyundai Motor Group, for example, have invested more than £16bn to increase its vehicle production in the country, including a new steel manufacturing plant.

The news will likely come as a big blow to the likes of JLR, which has seen an increase in Range Rover and Defender sales over recent years. Other car makers targetting the US which don't have factories across the Atlantic include Cupra – although its models could be manufactured at other Volkswagen Group brand facilities in the US – and Lotus.

However, the move could also impact domestic US car makers and firms that currently manufacture vehicles there. GM, for example, manufactures a number of vehicles and car parts in Canada, China and Mexico that it then imports into the US, and those machines and parts would be hit by the tariffs.