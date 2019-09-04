Top 10 best hybrid SUVs 2019

Hybrid powertrains combine the silent, emission-free driving of an EV with a traditional fuel tank that eliminates range anxiety. If you’re not quite ready to make the switch to an electric car, they are the perfect compromise.
The Government may not give you a grant to buy one any more, but the differences to your wallet still make a hybrid worth the investment, whether you opt for a traditional hybrid system that uses electric motors to assist the petrol engine, or a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) that uses the engine exclusively to recharge its batteries.
They make particular financial sense in an SUV, where the equivalent diesel or petrol model can cost significantly more to keep on the road. Taller, larger SUVs have more room than hatchbacks, too, so the complex hybrid systems don’t eat into cabin or boot space.
We’ve driven every hybrid SUV on sale in the UK today, and have picked our favourites from the compact, family and luxury segments.
1. Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
The UK’s best-selling plug-in hybrid car can offer significant savings over the equivalent diesel family SUV. A significant facelift in 2018 added a new 2.4-litre engine and improved its ride, and also introduced a few exterior styling tweaks. Electric-only range is around 25 miles, and while it’s possible to drive at pace, it’s far happier to cruise in comfort.
Lexus NX 300h hybrid
I had a Lexus NX 300h hybrid as a loan car while my Boxster was being serviced a couple of weeks ago and can't say I was much impressed. The car first appeared to be softly sprung, rolling quite a bit through roundabouts and bends, but the ride is still strangely brittle: you can feel every ridge and imperfection in the road surface through the seat and even the steering wheel. Moreover, while smooth and relatively quiet at lower speeds, it sounded strained and gutless when pushed and had little mid-range acceleration. I had the car for two days and covered about 180 miles of relaxed open road driving, but still used about 3/8ths of a tank of fuel (according to the gauge) suggesting the real-world fuel economy is nothing special either. This was my first experience of driving a hybrid and I'm far from sold on the concept.
Niro - SUV?
This is should be in the "Hybrid Hatchbacks" category. Kia try to sell it as a "crossover", but basically it's a family hatchback with a slightly taller than average body style
