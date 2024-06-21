It’s not unusual for cars to better their quoted acceleration times by a little when we test them, but rarely do they beat them by this margin. MG quotes 8.0sec for the 3’s 0-62mph sprint. That’s already significantly quicker than the hybrid versions of the Renault Clio (9.3sec), Toyota Yaris (9.7sec in basic form), Honda Jazz (9.6sec) or Vauxhall Corsa (10.7sec in basic form). In perfect test conditions, the MG 3 took just 7.1sec, and it didn’t run out of puff after that, either, storming on past its official top speed to 110mph.

However, because it has much more electric power than rivals but only a three-speed gearbox (and a slow-shifting one at that), the way it delivers its power is quite unusual. It gets going fairly gently on its electric motor, but receives a second wind soon after, as the petrol engine enters its powerband in the very long first gear. From about 65mph, acceleration dies off markedly as the gearbox makes its first very slow gearchange and the electric motor has to hold the fort by itself. As a result, 60-70mph takes over a second longer than 50-60mph.

Acceleration picks up again from 72mph until about 85mph, at which point we presume the electric motor is past its useful rev range and the engine needs to cope with less assistance. The MG 3 keeps accelerating after that, just at a gentler pace. Similarly to the Lexus LBX we tested a few weeks ago, subsequent acceleration runs were slower, particularly during the gearchange phase, as the battery didn’t get much of a chance to recharge.

As with Renault’s E-Tech hybrid system, while it gets a bit ragged and confused on the test track, you notice little of the technical weirdness when you just use the MG 3 in its natural habitat. Because the battery is so large compared with rivals’ and the electric motor is so powerful, it generally feels relaxed, with a good amount of power in reserve. Once the engine is warmed up, it’s also mostly quiet and refined.

When you ask for lots of performance, it produces a slightly strained four-cylinder noise, but that’s par for the course and can usually be avoided quite easily.You do get the feeling that MG has thrown plenty of hardware at the 3, but rivals use their more modest components more cleverly. Given the battery is about twice as big as the Yaris’s, you would expect it to be able to drive on electric power much more, but that isn’t the case.

Braking is through a conventional blended hydraulic system, with discs front and rear. Pedal feel is mostly decent and allows smooth stops but does get mushy in an emergency stop. A little over 49m to stop from 70mph is a touch longer than other superminis in the dry, but not problematically so. The MG 3 has quite strong regenerative braking, which can be adjusted in three settings. However, progression leaves something to be desired in the stronger settings, and every time you turn the car off, it resets to the middle setting, which is needlessly annoying. There’s also no coasting mode.