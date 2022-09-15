Nearly-new buying guide: Ford Galaxy

Long before the Puma birthed a small SUV from beyond its coupé grave, another Ford performed a similar act.

The Galaxie, once a large saloon in the late 1950s, returned as the Galaxy MPV in 1995. The name stuck, too, as evidenced by the two generations that followed, including the latest one you see before you.

What’s more, the current Galaxy has been around since 2015, meaning there are plenty to choose from on the used market. You only need around £13,000 to get yourself an early car with a mileage of less than 60,000, while year-old examples go for a reasonable £35,000.

You will be choosing from fairly different cars depending on age, mind you, and this is due to some noteworthy changes that have been rolled out over the years. There was the facelift of 2020, bringing with it refreshed styling and an updated infotainment system. In 2021, the model also went hybrid-only, dropping all the previous petrol and diesel options for a 187bhp 2.5-litre petrol and electric set-up.

Look for examples prior to that and you’ll find most Galaxy models are powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine of 118bhp, 148bhp or 178bhp outputs, and there’s even a 207bhp twin-turbo version. Revisions in 2018 tweaked the latter two to 187bhp and 237bhp respectively. You also have a choice of a 158bhp 1.5-litre (revised to 163bhp in 2018) or 237bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines.

Another decision you’ll have to make is which trim level to choose, but never fear because standard equipment is generous across all of them.

Entry-level Zetec trim comes with 17in alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, climate control and an 8.0in touchscreen system with Bluetooth and DAB radio.

Titanium adds rear privacy glass, cruise control, lane keeping assistance, sat-nav and automatic lights and wipers.