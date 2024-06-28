BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: The cheapest electric cars available in the UK
UP NEXT
BMW overtakes Tesla in European electric car market

The cheapest electric cars available in the UK

Cost-effective EVs are rare but growing in number. Here are the 10 cheapest on sale in the UK today
News
Jack WarrickMurray Scullion
2 mins read
25 August 2024

Electric cars come in all shapes and sizes, and the focus on battery-powered models is sharper than ever. For many drivers looking to make the switch from petrol, price is paramount. If you're one of them, this list of the cheapest electric cars should be your bible.

Many drivers consider electric cars to be expensive because some manufacturers initially spied an opportunity to target well-heeled early adopters.

These intrigued early buyers were willing to pay a premium (and a large slice of profit to the car maker) to have the latest all-singing, all-dancing digitally dense EV on their drive.

Autocar Electric

View all electric car news, advice and reviews

Now, EVs are becoming more commonplace and prices are gradually lowering, with brands introducing more affordable options on a far more frequent basis. 

That means several options on the market aren’t going to break the bank, with brands including Dacia, Citroën, Mazda and MG all leaving their mark.

Some electric cars dropped below £30,000 a few years ago (which is still pretty expensive), but prices are improving further. Some new options now cost under £25,000, and a few are below £20,000.

But it’s important to do your research. The main criticism of battery-powered cars has previously been their range, with very few offering the sort of stamina that would make them a true replacement for a combustion-engined counterpart.

That said, the charging infrastructure is constantly improving and customer expectations have shifted. And there are now plenty of lower-priced models to choose from.

The cheapest electric cars

1. Citroën Ami

5
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Cheapest%20electric%20cars%20Citroen%20Ami

Price: £7695

The cheapest car on this list technically isn’t a car, but a quadricycle. Designed to be inexpensive, effective transport for packed cities, the Citroën Ami’s 8bhp motor, 28mph top speed and 45-mile range mean it's hopelessly out of its depth on the open road.

That said, its tight turning circle and dinky dimensions make it a doddle to drive around town, and the presence of a roof – something you don’t get on a motorcycle – keeps you warm and dry when the heavens open.

Read our Citroën Ami review

Save money on a new Citroën Ami with What Car?
Advertisement

Latest Reviews

2024 AMG GT tracking
Mercedes-AMG GT
7
Mercedes-AMG GT
Skoda Kodiaq FD front corning 2
Skoda Kodiaq review
8
Skoda Kodiaq review
Toyota Corolla front three quarter
Toyota Corolla
9
Toyota Corolla
ariel nomad 2 review 2024 01 front cornering
Ariel Nomad 2 review
10
Ariel Nomad 2 review
vw id7 review
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 Citroen Ami RT 2023 lead corner

Citroën Ami

Is tiny Citroën the future of urban motoring or a G-Wiz reborn in funkier wrapping?

Read our review
Back to top

2. Dacia Spring

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Cheapest%20electric%20cars%20Dacia%20Spring

Price: £14,995

The Dacia Spring is officially the UK's cheapest electric (proper) car. It almost comes close to being the UK’s cheapest new car overall, with just the Dacia Sandero and Citroen C3 pipping it. 

The small EV, which initially went on sale in mainland Europe, has had a big overhaul inside and out, gaining a new face and significant improvements to interior quality and connectivity.

With a 26.8kWh battery and tipping the scales at just 984kg, the Spring offers a range of around 137 miles on a single charge. 

Read our Dacia Spring review

Save money on a new Dacia Spring with What Car?

3. Citroen e-C3

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Cheapest%20electric%20cars%20Citroen%20e-C3

Price: £21,990

Stellantis, as you’ll soon discover, is really bossing this list. The e-C3 is the latest entrant from the company, with the promise of something that is both utilitarian and chic.

All models come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, plus comfort seats and safety aids.

It has a 199-mile range and can rapidly charge at rates of up to 100kW, enabling a 20-80% charge in 26 minutes.

On the road, its hydraulic bump-stops do a good job of filtering out abrasions and you feel pretty well isolated from big bumps. In other words - it’s comfortable and easy-going.

An even cheaper version costing £17,250 will join Europe in 2025. But Citroen is yet to confirm whether this is coming to the UK yet.

Read our Citroen e-C3 review

Advertisement
Back to top

4. Fiat 500e

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Cheapest%20electric%20cars%20Fiat%20500e

Price: £24,995

If any manufacturer has the city car formula nailed, it’s Fiat. The latest version of the iconic 500 oozes desirability inside and out and its combination of a tight turning circle and diminutive sizing make it a cinch to drive around town.

Even better, this electric city car doesn’t feel terribly out of depth once you hit the open road, although the entry-level car’s 118-mile range does significantly limit the 500e’s usefulness.

It’s available with either a 24kWh battery or larger 42kWh unit, which costs around £3000 more and is good for a range of 199 miles. It works with a 118bhp electric motor. All cars come with a 10.25in infotainment touchscreen and smartphone mirroring.

Read our Fiat 500e review

Save money on a new Fiat 500e with What Car?

5. BYD Dolphin

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Cheapest%20electric%20cars%20BYD%20Dolphin

Price: £26,195

You might not have heard of BYD, but it’s making a splash on its UK market entry. Its first model, the BYD Atto 3, might not have impressed at £37,695, but the follow-up – the smaller Dolphin – may be more palatable because it's the cheapest full-sized electric hatchback currently available.

You do have to accept some concessions when buying one in entry-level Active trim, though. Its suspension set-up uses unsophisticated trailing arms, and its 94bhp motor feels notably short of oomph. It has yet to be seen whether those are acceptable compromises for the majority of UK buyers: watch this space.

Read our BYD Dolphin review

Save money on a new BYD Dolphin with What Car?
Advertisement
Back to top

6. Vauxhall Corsa Electric

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Cheapest%20electric%20car%20Vauxhall%20Corsa%20Electric

Price: £26,895

The Corsa's cheapest model is called the #Yes. Really. It gets a 50kWh battery with 221 miles of range, while a front-mounted electric motor supplies 134bhp and 191lb ft of torque.

The equipment you get is decent too. The Corsa #Yes is equipped with 16in alloy wheels, a 10in digital touch screen, wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic LED headlights and wipers, climate control, keyless entry and rear parking sensors.

Read our Vauxhall Corsa Electric review

Save money on a new Vauxhall Corsa Electric with What Car?

7. MG 4

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Cheapest%20electric%20cars%20MG%204

Price: £26,995

The value champion for the better part of the past year has now been undercut by its compatriot, the BYD Dolphin, but the MG 4 is still well worth considering.

It’s genuinely good fun to drive thanks to its rear-wheel-drive set-up and compliant suspension. Moreover, the 218-mile official range of the entry-level SE car puts it on a par with more costly alternatives.

If you’re looking for an EV with a bit more punch, why not consider the MG 4 XPower? It’s significantly more expensive, at £36,495, but its dual motors output a whopping 429bhp, allowing it to out-accelerate many supercars at lower speeds.

Read our MG 4 review

Save money on a new MG 4 with What Car?
Advertisement
Back to top

8. Mazda MX-30

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Cheapest%20electric%20cars%20Mazda%20MX-30

Price: £27,995

Where Western manufacturers zig, Mazda zags. The Japanese firm famed for the rotary engine now makes a point of its first-ever electric car having a relatively short, 124-mile range – enough for the average commute, in its estimation.

The quirkiness continues inside the MX-30, where it feels surprisingly upmarket for a car priced at the lower end of the EV spectrum. 

Mazda also offers a range-extender version called the Mazda MX-30 R-EV. Its battery is good for 53 miles on a single charge but the range can be swelled to more than 400 miles by using the rotary engine as a generator, with the added benefit of being able to quickly fill up with petrol and make good progress on longer journeys.

Read our Mazda MX-30 review

Save money on a new Mazda MX-30 with What Car?

9. Nissan Leaf

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Cheapest%20electric%20car%20Nissan%20Leaf

Price: £28,495

The original Nissan Leaf was a trailblazer for mainstream electric cars. Although the second-generation car isn’t quite as revolutionary, it does have an important role to play as one of the UK’s cheapest full-sized EVs. 

The entry-level Shiro variant features a 39kWh battery that officially yields 168 miles of range – shorter than similarly priced rivals and a product of the Leaf’s age.

Another age-related oddity is the Leaf’s use of the now uncommon Chademo charging connector: you’ll probably want to buy a Type 2 adapter if you choose a Leaf.

Read our Nissan Leaf review

Save money on a new Nissan Leaf with What Car?
Advertisement
Back to top

10. Mini Cooper Electric

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Cheapest%20electric%20car%20Mini%20Cooper%20Electric

Price: £30,000

Mini's iconic name, shape and sharp handling, mated to an electric powertrain - all for £30,000.

For that money you’ll be going for the base level Cooper E. This gets you a 36.6kWh usable battery and WLTP combined electric range of 190 miles.

If you’re after more range there’s also the Cooper SE. This has a usable battery size of 49.2kWh, which ups the WLTP combined range to 249 miles. However, the price rises to £34,500.

Read our Mini Cooper Electric review

Save money on a new Mini Cooper Electric with What Car?
Advertisement

Murray Scullion

Murray Scullion
Title: Digital editor

Murray has been a journalist for more than a decade. During that time he’s written for magazines, newspapers and websites, but he now finds himself as Autocar’s digital editor.

He leads the output of the website and contributes to all other digital aspects, including the social media channels, podcasts and videos. During his time he has reviewed cars ranging from £50 - £500,000, including Austin Allegros and Ferrari 812 Superfasts. He has also interviewed F1 megastars, knows his PCPs from his HPs and has written, researched and experimented with behavioural surplus and driverless technology.

Murray graduated from the University of Derby with a BA in Journalism in 2014 and has previously written for Classic Car Weekly, Modern Classics Magazine, buyacar.co.uk, parkers.co.uk and CAR Magazine, as well as carmagazine.co.uk.

used Citroen Ami cars for sale

Citroen Ami 5.5kWh Auto 2dr (LHD)
2022
£6,555
495miles
Electric
Automatic
2
Citroen Ami AMI
2022
£6,995
35miles
Electric
Automatic
2
Citroen AMI 5.4kWh Auto 2dr (LHD)
2023
£6,895
101miles
Electric
Automatic
2
Citroen Ami 5.5kWh Auto 2dr (LHD)
2023
£8,000
200miles
Electric
Automatic
2
Citroen Ami 5.5kWh Auto 2dr (LHD)
2022
£6,555
495miles
Electric
Automatic
2
Citroen AMI BASE 2d 8 BHP DELIVERY ,PART EXCHANGE WELOME
2022
£6,995
800miles
Electric
Automatic
2
Citroen Ami 5.5kWh Auto 2dr (LHD)
2022
£6,663
1,080miles
Electric
Automatic
2
Citroen AMI BASE 2d 8 BHP BEAT THE WAITING LIST
2023
£5,999
2,450miles
Electric
Automatic
2
Next
Prev
View all 9 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
7
Add a comment…
Miha Leban 28 July 2023

All cheap EVs are awful. There is no reason for buying one.

Footloose 7 March 2023
The only one of these EVs that caters for my needs - as a wheelchair user - is the estate version made by MG. I want a boot which is as long as this car, so the chair can be stored on its side. As things go at the moment, the vast majority of EVs and hundreds do not cater for disabled people, or indeed those who have baby buggies mainly because their sloping rear door.
Tim Ford 7 March 2023

Have you looked at the Citroen Berlingo and space tourer? I think Vauxhall and VW also make something you'd like

OfficerDibble 6 March 2023

"Cost-effective EVs are rare"?  No, cheap EVs are rare, and that's what this article is about.  EVs by Kia, Hyundai, VW, Ford, even Jaguar and Tesla, are all cost-effective because of the low running costs.  

Latest Reviews

2024 AMG GT tracking
Mercedes-AMG GT
7
Mercedes-AMG GT
Skoda Kodiaq FD front corning 2
Skoda Kodiaq review
8
Skoda Kodiaq review
Toyota Corolla front three quarter
Toyota Corolla
9
Toyota Corolla
ariel nomad 2 review 2024 01 front cornering
Ariel Nomad 2 review
10
Ariel Nomad 2 review
vw id7 review
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7

View all car reviews