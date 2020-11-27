The fastest electric cars

It wasn’t long ago that the acceleration of an EV was anything but electrifying. Heavy lead-acid batteries and weedy motors made the performance more milk float than muscle car. Yet advances in technology mean that, these days, going as quickly as possible demands battery power and EVs now have the upper hand over internal combustion.

Here, we look at 12 of the fastest-accelerating electric models, as claimed by the maker, from stuff that you can drive out of the showroom today, through to those that are due to arrive in the coming months and years.

Jaguar I-Pace

The first electric luxury SUV from a mainstream brand is also one of the fastest, with a rapid 0-60mph time of 4.5sec. It's powered by a pair of electric motors that muster 394bhp and 512lb ft of torque, all of it from just zero rpm. Yet the Jaguar’s real party trick is its surprisingly agile handling, aided by a deftly calibrated suspension system, trick torque vectoring and near 50/50 weight distribution.

Tesla Model 3

Given its status as the leading pure-EV manufacturer, it’s perhaps no surprise to find a Tesla or four in this list. What’s most remarkable about the Model 3 is that it’s the firm’s bread and butter model, a BMW 3 Series rival that, in the context of the others here, is affordable and usable. In flagship four-wheel-drive 449bhp guise, it’ll sprint to 60mph in 3.1sec. Incredibly, future over-the-air updates could allow owners to click a button for even more pace.

Lotus Evija

When Lotus finally reveals the official performance figures for its 1923bhp hypercar, it’s likely it’ll move some way up this list. Until then, we’ll have to make do with the Norfolk firm’s no doubt pessimistic claim of "less than three seconds" for the 0-60mph test and a top speed of "over 200mph". Whatever the reality, the Evija will likely be one of the most exciting to drive thanks to a class-leading target kerb weight of 1700kg and carefully developed driver modes designed to maximise the huge performance potential.