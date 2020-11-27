BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: The fastest electric cars
UP NEXT
Skoda Enyaq iV: first examples of electric SUV leave factory

The fastest electric cars

Gone are the days when buying an EV meant pottering around in a Nissan Leaf. Now, EVs are proper speed machines, as these 12 cars show
Autocar
News
6 mins read
27 November 2020

It wasn’t long ago that the acceleration of an EV was anything but electrifying. Heavy lead-acid batteries and weedy motors made the performance more milk float than muscle car. Yet advances in technology mean that, these days, going as quickly as possible demands battery power and EVs now have the upper hand over internal combustion.

Here, we look at 12 of the fastest-accelerating electric models, as claimed by the maker, from stuff that you can drive out of the showroom today, through to those that are due to arrive in the coming months and years.

Jaguar I-Pace

The first electric luxury SUV from a mainstream brand is also one of the fastest, with a rapid 0-60mph time of 4.5sec. It's powered by a pair of electric motors that muster 394bhp and 512lb ft of torque, all of it from just zero rpm. Yet the Jaguar’s real party trick is its surprisingly agile handling, aided by a deftly calibrated suspension system, trick torque vectoring and near 50/50 weight distribution.

Tesla Model 3

Given its status as the leading pure-EV manufacturer, it’s perhaps no surprise to find a Tesla or four in this list. What’s most remarkable about the Model 3 is that it’s the firm’s bread and butter model, a BMW 3 Series rival that, in the context of the others here, is affordable and usable. In flagship four-wheel-drive 449bhp guise, it’ll sprint to 60mph in 3.1sec. Incredibly, future over-the-air updates could allow owners to click a button for even more pace.

Lotus Evija

When Lotus finally reveals the official performance figures for its 1923bhp hypercar, it’s likely it’ll move some way up this list. Until then, we’ll have to make do with the Norfolk firm’s no doubt pessimistic claim of "less than three seconds" for the 0-60mph test and a top speed of "over 200mph". Whatever the reality, the Evija will likely be one of the most exciting to drive thanks to a class-leading target kerb weight of 1700kg and carefully developed driver modes designed to maximise the huge performance potential.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Radical SR10 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Radical SR10 2020 UK review
Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 PDK 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 PDK 2020 UK review
Renault Clio E-Tech hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Renault Clio E-Tech 2020 UK review
Hyundai Tucson 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Hyundai Tucson 2020 UK review
Porsche 911 Carrera S manual 2020 first drive review - hero front
Porsche 911 Carrera S manual 2020 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Tesla Model 3 2018 road test review hero front

Tesla Model 3

Lowest-price, largest-volume Tesla yet has wooed the buying public in the US. Should UK buyers join the queue for a Model 3?

Read our review
Back to top

Nio EP9

You could argue that the Nio shouldn’t be in this list, what with EP standing for Experimental Prototype. Yet the Chinese-backed company has built and sold 16 examples of the 1341bhp four-wheel-drive machine, plus it holds the Nürburgring lap record for a production car (6min 45.9sec, should you ask). In fact, track performance is where the Nio excels, and having been built to FIA LMP1 specifications, it's effectively a thinly disguised racer, hence its ‘disappointing’ 0-60mph time of 2.7sec.

Tesla Model X

It seems just a little, ahem, ludicrous that the high-riding, seven-seat Tesla Model X can smash through to 60mph in the same 2.6sec as the Taycan. Just think about that for a second: a leather-lined, 2.5-tonne SUV that can accelerate faster than most supercars, regardless of their means of propulsion. Key to the gullwinged Tesla’s startling turn of speed is the fact that it shares its twin-motor platform with the Model S Performance, which means the same 778bhp output and 100kWh battery.

Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Advertisement
Back to top

It’s really not possible to overstate the importance of the Taycan, which is one of the few cars on this list designed and built by an established car manufacturer. While most here come with wild prices and in limited numbers, the Porsche is a series-production model that’s as usable as the firm’s internal-combustion models. The Turbo S’s ability to whisk you from standstill to 60mph in 2.6sec is staggering and top speed is limited to 162mph. More impressive is the engaging handling and the depth of engineering that makes this feel as much like a Porsche as a 911 does.

Tesla Model S

The Model S is arguably the most impressive car in this list, because it’s not a multi-million-pound supercar that’s built from unobtanium in button numbers. You can already walk into your Tesla dealer tomorrow and, after handing over £89,890, drive away in a flagship Performance model and crack 0-60mph in 2.3sec at the first set of traffic lights. Now there’s an even faster, triple-motor Plaid version that packs 1100bhp and should lower the time for the benchmark sprint to under 2.0sec when it arrives in 2021.

Faraday Future FF91

Chinese start-up Faraday claims to be taking a different approach to car making, one that mirrors tech giants such as Apple. It sees its large FF91 saloon as a platform to sell digital services, and no doubt access data, as much as a car. Even so, it's certainly a quick online platform, its trio of motors developing 1035bhp and the 0-60mph dash is reckoned to be all over in just 2.2sec. There are currently no plans to bring it to Europe, but in the US, it’ll cost from £90,000 when production starts later this year.

Advertisement
Back to top

Pininfarina Battista

Under the Battista’s curvaceous carbonfibre skin is the same powertrain used in the Rimac C_Two. With four motors and a combined output of 1877bhp, performance is ferocious, and although official figures haven’t been released, insiders reckon a two-second 0-60mph time is on the cards. Despite being closely related to the Rimac, the two share only about 50% of their components, so the 150 purchasers of the £2 million Pininfarina will be getting a bespoke machine. The hefty price includes driver training in a Formula E car run by parent firm Mahindra.

Tesla Roadster

Beset by delays and surrounded by hype, the second-generation Roadster is an ambitious model even by Tesla standards. The four-seat supercar is powered by a 200kWh battery linked to three electric motors (one front and two rear) that deliver around 1000bhp (the company hasn’t revealed exact numbers). The 0-60mph sprint is said to take just 1.9sec and the top speed is in excess of 250mph, but arguably the most remarkable numbers are the 620-mile range and £189,000 asking price. It may, or may not, arrive in 2022.

Rimac C_Two

Advertisement
Back to top

Rimac is something of an old hand in the electric sports car sector: the wild C_Two is the Croatian firm’s second production model. Making its debut in 2018 and with customer deliveries due in 2021, the 1914bhp carbonfibre-bodied machine is said to dispatch 0-60mph in 1.85sec and crack 186mph in a breathless 11.8sec. An electric wheel at each corner allows fully torque-vectored handling, while its 120kWh battery promises over 400 miles between charges, a number that’s almost as eye-catching as the £2 million price.

Aspark Owl

Japan’s nascent electric hypercar company has wasted no time in staking its claim to the title of ‘world’s quickest car’. Powered by four electric motors with a staggering combined output of 1985bhp, the Owl has already rattled off the 0-60mph sprint in 1.72sec, and its creators reckon there’s the potential to shave a further few tenths from this figure. Top speed is claimed to be 249mph, while the specially developed 64kWh battery gives a claimed range of 280 miles. Aspark plans to build just 50 examples of the Owl, each priced at a cool £2.5 million.

Fastest electric cars: 0-60s

Jaguar I-Pace - 4.5sec

Tesla Model 3 - 3.1sec

Lotus Evija - 'under 3.0sec'

Nio EP9 - 2.7sec

Tesla Model X - 2.6sec

Porsche Taycan Turbo S - 2.6sec

Tesla Model S - 2.3sec

Faraday Future FF91 - 2.2sec

Pininfarina Battista - 2.0sec

Tesla Roadster - 1.9 seconds

Rimac C_Two - 1.85sec

Aspark Owl - 1.72sec

READ MORE

How to charge an electric car​

How much does it cost to charge an electric car?

Top 10 best electric cars 2020

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Radical SR10 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Radical SR10 2020 UK review
Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 PDK 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 PDK 2020 UK review
Renault Clio E-Tech hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Renault Clio E-Tech 2020 UK review
Hyundai Tucson 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Hyundai Tucson 2020 UK review
Porsche 911 Carrera S manual 2020 first drive review - hero front
Porsche 911 Carrera S manual 2020 UK review

View all latest drives