Rimac Nevera R brings 2078bhp for world-beating 0-62mph time

The new Rimac Nevera R is the fastest-accelerating road car yet, covering 0-62mph in just 1.81sec. The 2078bhp hypercar can also dispatch 0-186mph in a staggering 8.66sec.

Billed as the “alter ego” of the standard 1888bhp Nevera, the R’s new monstrous power figure – courtesy of four electric motors – is surpassed by only the 2268bhp Koenigsegg Gemera hybrid.

However, all-out speed wasn’t the overall goal, said Rimac. Instead, greater focus was placed on making the R a better-handling and more agile proposition than its grand tourer sibling.

Combining redesigned, sleeker front and rear ends, a lower stance and a host of aero addenda, the R has been launched to temp buyers back towards electric hypercars after boss Mate Rimac revealed the brand had yet to sell all 150 examples of the Nevera three years on from its launch. The 40 R examples will be part of the same production run.

He said this slump was down to “the top end of the sector wanting to differentiate themselves” with combustion-powered cars as electrification becomes more mainstream.

Built as an electric “hyper sports car”, the R is fitted with next-generation all-wheel torque-vectoring tech, which has been tuned to suit its new Michelin Cup 2 tyres, and a steering rack that has been revised to deliver sharper responses and crisper feedback.

This is claimed to reduce maximum understeer by 10% and increase maximum lateral grip by 5%.

A new fixed rear wing, combined with a new large front diffuser, helps to boost maximum downforce by 15% and maximum aerodynamic efficiency by 10%, enabling sharper, faster cornering.

In line with its extra 190bhp, the Nevera R is fitted with carbon-ceramic EVO2 brakes. As a result of these measures, Rimac says the R “sets a new benchmark” for “driving excitement” on twisting B-roads.