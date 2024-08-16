BACK TO ALL NEWS
Rimac Nevera R brings 2078bhp for world-beating 0-62mph time
Rimac Nevera R brings 2078bhp for world-beating 0-62mph time

R can hit 62mph in 1.81sec; built as better-handling and more agile proposition to standard 1888bhp Nevera
Will Rimell
16 August 2024

The new Rimac Nevera R is the fastest-accelerating road car yet, covering 0-62mph in just 1.81sec. The 2078bhp hypercar can also dispatch 0-186mph in a staggering 8.66sec. 

Billed as the “alter ego” of the standard 1888bhp Nevera, the R’s new monstrous power figure – courtesy of four electric motors – is surpassed by only the 2268bhp Koenigsegg Gemera hybrid.

However, all-out speed wasn’t the overall goal, said Rimac. Instead, greater focus was placed on making the R a better-handling and more agile proposition than its grand tourer sibling. 

Combining redesigned, sleeker front and rear ends, a lower stance and a host of aero addenda, the R has been launched to temp buyers back towards electric hypercars after boss Mate Rimac revealed the brand had yet to sell all 150 examples of the Nevera three years on from its launch. The 40 R examples will be part of the same production run.

He said this slump was down to “the top end of the sector wanting to differentiate themselves” with combustion-powered cars as electrification becomes more mainstream. 

Built as an electric “hyper sports car”, the R is fitted with next-generation all-wheel torque-vectoring tech, which has been tuned to suit its new Michelin Cup 2 tyres, and a steering rack that has been revised to deliver sharper responses and crisper feedback. 

This is claimed to reduce maximum understeer by 10% and increase maximum lateral grip by 5%. 

A new fixed rear wing, combined with a new large front diffuser, helps to boost maximum downforce by 15% and maximum aerodynamic efficiency  by 10%, enabling sharper, faster cornering. 

In line with its extra 190bhp, the Nevera R is fitted with carbon-ceramic EVO2 brakes. As a result of these measures, Rimac says the R “sets a new benchmark” for “driving excitement” on twisting B-roads. 

The R retains the same 120kWh battery as its sibling, which was good for as much as 250 miles in the standard Nevera. The Croatian brand has yet to confirm official range figures for the R. 

Mate Rimac said: “We’re relentlessly tweaking to customers’ desires and many were looking for a car that really emphasised the Nevera’s cornering ability, using all the advanced technology on board. 

“We responded with  the Nevera R: all the DNA  of the record-breaking Nevera, but lighter, faster  and more focused.” 

Launched exclusively in Nebula green, the R is due to enter limited production later this year. Each will cost £1.97 million before personalisations – of which there are hundreds of options – are added; the standard Nevera is priced at £1.72mil.

