Porsche Taycan Turbo GT review

Porsche's long-awaited 1000-horsepower performance EV is a serious GT department effort

Porsche’s new top-of-the-range, zero-emissions, rocket sled electric four-door GT - the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT - has finally arrived on UK roads and in right-hand drive. This is our first chance to drive it on the road anywhere, and with the no-cost-option Weissach Package fitted in this case.

The car's existence, while a formidable prospect, is nothing if not predictable. Porsche’s cars tend to get faster and more powerful as they get older, one rarefied, GT-badged version at a time.

The very idea of a near-1100bhp Porsche Taycan, if it had been mooted back in September 2019 during the digestion of those preliminary first drive verdicts on the original Taycan Turbo S - which, to the very last one, reported how savagely, almost problematically rapid was Porsche’s bold new (751bhp) electric pseudo-saloon - would have caused bouts of hysteria in certain quarters of the specialist media. 

And yet here we are. Porsche will doubtless claim it’s only exploring the outer limits of what performance is already bound up in its facelifted electric poster child – in some cases quite accurately, as we’re about to explain. And yet it just so happens to have done enough exploring to put the Lotus Emeya 900 firmly in its place on paper, and likewise the imminent Polestar 5 and latest Tesla Model S Plaid.

We performance tested the Tesla back in 2023 (no one-foot rollout, here) at 2.4sec from rest to 60mph, and it has a claimed top speed of 160mph. This new Taycan will crack 60mph in just 2.1sec, says Porsche, and go on to 190mph on the button (both only if you have the Weissach Package version).

Better chuck an extra SpaceX rocket booster on that new Tesla Roadster, Mr Musk: quite plainly, Weissach is not in a mood to be trifled with.

DESIGN & STYLING

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT 2025 Review profile static 26

Is this, you may wonder, a proper GT department Porsche, then? It’s certainly badged like one and it was introduced to the press in 2024, at Seville’s Monteblanco circuit, with both Nürburgring and Laguna Seca lap records to match. (No four-door has ever lapped the Nordschleife quicker, they say.) 

It uses the same battery and twin-motor hardware as a Taycan Turbo S, but the Turbo GT adds a 900-amp current inverter with silicon-carbide semiconductors and a reinforced two-speed gearbox for the rear motor with a taller second gear.

Rather amazingly, together with some power control software sourced from Porsche’s Formula E racing cars, this is all that’s required to get up to 1094bhp (if only for two-second hits of overboosted thrust, with "Attack mode" cued up) and 915lb ft out of the Taycan’s drive hardware. No special motors, no dedicated batteries – mostly, just what’s already there.

Elsewhere on the car, bigger changes have been affected. The Turbo GT is the only Taycan that gets carbon-ceramic brakes as standard, and likewise the new interlinked Porsche Active Ride adaptive damping system. A unique body kit for the regular Turbo GT hones the aerodynamics, and between those brakes, a few other lightweight parts and a set of carbonfibre-polymer bucket seats up front, Porsche gets the kerb weight of the regular Turbo GT to 5kg lower than a regular Turbo S's.

Yup - that’s 5kg, on a 2.3-tonne car. But then there’s the Weissach Package. Effectively a no-cost option, this gets you a much bigger fixed rear wing and full-length underbody aero panelling, but it also delivers a further 70kg of weight savings via lightweight glazing; lightweight bucket seats in the front; the dispensing with of carpets and other sound insulation; the removal of one of the car’s twin charging ports, and the electric actuator for the door of the other; and the jettisoning of the back seats and Bose premium audio system).

The full-body ‘Taycan’ decal set that you see in our photos of Porsche's UK press car is also a feature of the Weissach Package treatment, incidentally; and you can have it in a different colour, on a different shade of paint, should you want to avoid the full magnificence of the car’s Marty the cartoon zebra impression (which gets truly uncanny when, parked up, it suddenly pops up on its active suspension to ease your entry. Crack-a-lackin, etc).

 

INTERIOR

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT 2025 Review interior driving 40

Inside the cabin, Porsche’s now very familiar, CFRP-backed, GT department bucket seats don’t look out of place, and they sit you low and snug at a steering wheel that, unlike in any other Taycan, has sprouted ‘shift’ paddles.

They don't work quite as you expect them to, however, in simply ramping up and down trailing-throttle battery regen. Instead, the left paddle lets you turn battery regen on and off completely, but not adjust the level of that regen; and the right one triggers ‘attack mode’, which, while you’re moving, uncorks the last 161bhp of power from the car’s battery and motors. It’s only available in 10sec bursts - but, even on a 1000-horsepower car, it’s an extra hit of performance that you can really feel, which we'll get to in a moment.

The Weissach pack’s lightweighting programme went as far as deleting the Taycan’s rear stereo speakers and seatbelts; not its electric rear windows, though, a little oddly. There are still window switches back there, too, which seem a bit vestigial.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Otherwise, the Turbo GT's interior is mostly standard Taycan. There's no RS-style rollcage behind the front seats but neither are there back seats, assuming you go for the Weissach Package car. Instead, you get a carbonfibre storage tray with a poppered-on fabric cover, which is just about deep enough to carry softer bags, and to keep crash helmets from roving around the cabin; but won't accept bigger cases.

Both cargo compartments, up front and in the rear, are present and correct; but the latter takes a small hit on outright capacity to make room for the car's bigger power inverter.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT 2025 Review front corner 38

Those waiting for the now widely practiced cliches about very fast electric cars might be disappointed with what follows. Is the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT actually unpleasant when given its near-1100bhp head? Painful, even? Nope. 

It responds to the angle of your right foot superbly well - and in a way, from low speeds especially, that makes just about every other performance car you’ve ever driven seem like it must surely have been running in some secret limp mode.

Is it violent? Can be. But not brutish, or even boorish; not unless you are. The point is, it does precisely what you ask of it. The odd thing is simply being in a position to ask for so much, so very precisely indeed.

While you’re getting used to its potential, so much pure performance feels a bit mesmeric and otherworldly. More like being sucked into a wormhole than fired out of a cannon, I should very much imagine. Instant, constant, and apparently unending for all that it matters on the road; but utterly spectacular whichever metaphor you fancy. 

The Taycan Turbo GT's full quota of 1094bhp comes on stream automatically when using the car’s electronic launch control function – something that Porsche was keen to demonstrate on track at Monteblanco, and which left this tester a little short of breath.

The car surges off the line with utterly seamless force. It felt, to me, not far off Bugatti quick. By the time you’ve picked your head up off the headrest and acclimatised to the g-force, you’re the far side of 100mph – and even from there on out, the urgency doesn’t really abate much, as it can with other EVs.

Just as in other Taycans, you're made aware of the moment when the gearbox on the rear motor shifts up principally by the intonation of the car's synthesised motor noise, but it doesn't cause any drivability problems, nor really any interruption in a power delivery that always feels deliciously over-endowed.

On circuit, of course, you're either drinking in all of that power under a loaded throttle, or you're slowing the car down again on the brakes. There are no gears to shift, no revs to keep tabs on, and little to do beyond watch what's on the horizon getting yanked closer, corner by corner. But boy does it ever get closer quickly.

On the road, meanwhile, you've got more time to process just how fine the motor control of your ankle must be to mete out this car's leviathan performance absolutely perfectly. Once you're used to the instant, herculean response, it isn't actually difficult; but it isn't a bit like, say, letting a twelve-cylinder performance engine off the leash, either.

It's a strangely detailed experiment in restraint, at first; then, of trust; and, finally, of intuition. You don't kick this car in the guts and hold on; you develop a rapport, and get to know every percent of the pedal travel intimately. And, while you might only get to the very bottom of it once of twice on an eighty-mile weekend drive, it's always a thrill when you do.

RIDE & HANDLING

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT 2025 Review pan 39

We've mentioned it already, but the Turbo GT is the only Taycan that gets the trick Porsche Active Ride suspension system as standard. It has particular GT-department tuning here, though, and does feel as if it’s doing less proactive pitching and rolling of the body, when put in the right driving mode, than I’ve known other Taycans and Panameras do. 

You suspect Weissach's engineers wanted less novelty factor about this car’s dynamic character, and as close and compelling a sense of connection with the road surface as they could produce - through steering, chassis and pedals. They’ve done remarkably well, giving it the ability at once to remain fluent and supple at speed, and take the sting out of almost every edge, pockmark and divot that it crosses, without preventing you from feeling any of them. 

A proper, genuinely adhesive set of Pirelli P Zero R tyres wrapped around forged 21in wheels no doubt helps a lot (you can have even stickier Trofeo RS rubber if you prefer). Whatever the main difference-maker may be, the Turbo GT's close body control and easy, fluent chassis composure on fast roads are, with familiarity, almost as remarkable as its outlandish pace remains.

“It’s bloody clever how they make it feel like a proper GT car right away, over those first hundred yards,” one perceptive tester put it. Devilishly clever, I’d say. The steering’s key; it’s just positive enough, but deliciously weighty and communicative, telegraphing load, camber and even prevailing steering angle with a clarity that very few other brands seem to be able to manage.

The supple yet unerringly level, guitar-string ride is a touchstone also, filtering just enough, but passing through plenty to foster a sense of oneness with the asphalt. The low, arrow-straight driving position plays its part. 

On track, the car never seems to lean on or feel abruptly reined in by its stability controls, as you might expect such a powerful, heavy electric car to do. For this tester, that was a very pleasant surprise, and means you can drive this car genuinely quickly, lap after lap, without ever feeling like it’s driving you. But, as you get used to its limits and more ambitious with your entry speeds, the car does begin to run just a little short of front-axle bite and lateral grip on those standard tyres – fine for the road, but not ideal for track regulars.

The Trofeo RS tyres, by contrast, have a clear and quite dramatic effect on the Taycan’s appetite for track cornering speed. They improve its brake pedal progression as well (Porsche’s ‘blended’ pedal can feel a bit light under foot otherwise, triggering the stability and anti-lock systems early and without much pedal effort) and add even more heft and feedback to the steering.

Ultimately, though, there’s just a hint of scruffiness to the Turbo GT’s balance and body control as it’s running out of grip that isn’t quite typical of the Porsche GT department. A sense that, in switching off the electronics and going beyond the comfort zone of that trick suspension and trackday tyre, you’re taking liberties with enough mass and speed and energy that could make you regret your life choices very quickly indeed.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT 2025 Review front tracking 41

Any top-of-the-line Taycan was always going to cost a pretty penny; and then there's the Taycan's recent performance as an ownership proposition to consider here. Suddenly, an expensive version of this car might not seem like the smart place to put a whole heap of money that, three of four years ago, it might have. You can have almost any rival you choose, including Lotus's big-daddy Emeya 900 or Maserati's GranTurismo Folgore, for less.

But Porsche has clearly positioned this car with what pragmatism it can. The step up on price between a Taycan Turbo S and a Turbo GT costs less, for instance, than the one between a 4S and a Turbo; and, while there are still plenty of options you can add if you wish (those zebra stripes? £8239 please, sir), remember that the Weissach Package, with all its carbon, effectively costs nothing.

On the range side, there are few EVs that actually rapid charge more quickly than the lastest Taycan in our test experience; and the car's 105kWh battery tends to make for a real-world range of between 250- and 300 miles, depending on how keenly you're covering those miles. Which, given how keenly you can cover them, is impressive in itself.

 

VERDICT

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT 2025 Review front static 32

So is all that enough? Does it add up to a proper, top-level, GT-department driving experience that can be as engaging on the road as that of any of Weissach’s best sports cars, and do more than simply flap your ears back like Wallace’s in a wind tunnel? 

It’s a hell of a lot. I had 72hrs and about five-hundred miles in this car, and still felt like I was unpacking its unique character and appeal when they were up. It’s a mighty thing; and first among every six-figure electric performance car I’ve yet tested for outright charisma and dizzying dynamic capability.

But, having now sampled the car on Monteblanco circuit a year ago and now on UK roads, I’m still not quite fully convinced about it - not, and perhaps only, by Porsche’s own famously high standards. Because, once you’ve acclimatised your right foot to its anvil-off-a-cliff responsiveness, this Turbo GT just doesn’t quite ask enough of you. It’s still too smooth and easy to operate; not quite complex or manually involving enough to captivate and compel like a GT3 or GT4 can. And perhaps just a little too locked-on-line with its sheer composure and stability at speed to invite you to explore its chassis layer by layer, and bring it perfectly to heel, like the greatest Weissach creations do.

It’d be flat wrong, quite clearly, to suggest that the Taycan Turbo GT does nothing to make a gentler pace truly entertaining, and only has its power and pace to keep the driver coming back. That’s where plenty of its rivals are, and have been over the years; but there is certainly drama and star quality about the way this car simply goes down the road, as well as the rate at which it can do it. For many, that may be achievement enough.

What this very fastest-of-the-fast of Taycans still hasn’t done though, it would seem, is found that crucial last evolutionary step. Plumbed its torque-vectoring potential to the full; opened up its titanic performance and handling composure with matching entertainment factor; and brought that tantalising complexity of flavour to its driving experience that other fast EVs are now finally beginning to tap.

