When electric cars first launched into the mainstream, they utilised early technology and didn’t exactly push the boundaries of performance.

The likes of the Peugeot iOn and Citroën C-Zero, launched in 2009, were a sign of things to come, but they were notoriously slow (both to drive and to charge).

Things have come a long way since then and some electric cars have risen into the upper echelons to become the world’s fastest cars.

Now, the latest generation of battery-powered hypercars is banishing all memories of bumbling milk floats and the weedy G-Wiz.

They smash speed records and ace acceleration tests, and it’s not hard to see why they deliver their devastating performance. Electric motors are powerful and compact and deliver all their torque instantly for an unrivalled response.

Some of these cars have as many as four eclectic motors, each finely controlled which allows for the precise pouring of power so that not a single horsepower is wasted. What’s more, new lithium-ion batteries feature sophisticated thermal management systems that allow them to deliver their full potential all the time.

But which is the fastest electric car yet? The car that officially holds that accolade is the Rimac Nevera. It hits 0-62mph in a staggering 1.8sec, so blink and you’ll quite literally miss it.

This list features ten of the world’s fastest electric cars, with game-changing technology from Lotus, Porsche and Lucid, plus a few surprise inclusions… So read on, and hold on to your hats…