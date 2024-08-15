Pininfarina Battista spawns 1876bhp one-off speedster

Automobili Pininfarina has unveiled its first coachbuilt car, the Battista Targamerica.

It employs the same 1876bhp quad-motor powertrain as the existing Battista coupé – which is twinned with the Rimac Nevera – but loses its roof panel, giving the car a classic ‘Targa’ silhouette. It is designed for open-air use but has a roll-up fabric panel for 'emergencies'.

Built as a one-off for an unnamed client based in the US, it was inspired by the Ferrari Testarossa Spider – also a one-off – made for former Fiat chairman Gianni Agnelli.

Automobili Pininfarina CEO Paolo Dellachà said: “He had many one-off cars, many of them realised by Pininfarina. There was one which was to me very beautiful: a silver Testarossa with a white soft-top and blue stripes at the bottom.

"That car gave me the inspiration that I proposed to our designer – knowing that our client was very much into silver, by the way – so we took a lot from the past in that sense.”

Inside, the Targamerica is upholstered with tan leather, has bespoke headrests and features a cigar humidor between the seats.

The open-top supercar also features several ‘Easter eggs’ that are personal to the client.