Pininfarina Battista spawns 1876bhp one-off speedster

Built for US client, roofless supercar uses same 1876bhp quad-motor EV powertrain as existing Battista
News
2 mins read
15 August 2024

Automobili Pininfarina has unveiled its first coachbuilt car, the Battista Targamerica.

It employs the same 1876bhp quad-motor powertrain as the existing Battista coupé – which is twinned with the Rimac Nevera – but loses its roof panel, giving the car a classic ‘Targa’ silhouette. It is designed for open-air use but has a roll-up fabric panel for 'emergencies'.

Built as a one-off for an unnamed client based in the US, it was inspired by the Ferrari Testarossa Spider – also a one-off – made for former Fiat chairman Gianni Agnelli.

Automobili Pininfarina CEO Paolo Dellachà said: “He had many one-off cars, many of them realised by Pininfarina. There was one which was to me very beautiful: a silver Testarossa with a white soft-top and blue stripes at the bottom.

"That car gave me the inspiration that I proposed to our designer – knowing that our client was very much into silver, by the way – so we took a lot from the past in that sense.”

Inside, the Targamerica is upholstered with tan leather, has bespoke headrests and features a cigar humidor between the seats.

The open-top supercar also features several ‘Easter eggs’ that are personal to the client.

Asked if such treatment is available to all Pininfarina buyers, or whether it is reserved for special clients, Dellachà said: “For us, it's difficult to refer to a ‘normal’ Battista. Every one is, in a way, bespoke. So I think that in this variety of clients, we are always open to them if they want something crazy and even more advanced.” 

Because it is based on the £1.92 million Battista, the Targamerica can hit 0-62mph in an eye-watering 1.86sec, 0-124mph in 4.49sec and a top speed of 222mph. 

This latest one-off follows last year’s B95, a roofless electric hypercar also based on the Battista.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a feature on the MG Metro 6R4

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like an Alpine A110 or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

Peter Cavellini 15 August 2024

Sorry, but if I was shelling out £2million plus for my one off, I wouldn't have painted it Fffnn Silver!, shows no imagination at all, it's not even a popular color for cars we drive!, I guess it's their money, so I hope they enjoy it.

Anton motorhead 15 August 2024
Is this really relevant? Just asking?

