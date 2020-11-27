The fastest electric cars

It wasn’t long ago that the acceleration of an EV was anything but electrifying. Heavy lead-acid batteries and weedy motors made the performance more milk float than muscle car. Yet advances in technology mean that, these days, going as quickly as possible demands battery power and EVs now have the upper hand over internal combustion.

Here, we look at 12 of the fastest-accelerating electric models, as claimed by the maker, from stuff that you can drive out of the showroom today, through to those that are due to arrive in the coming months and years.

Audi RS E-tron GT Quattro

Very closely related to the Porsche Taycan, Audi’s most powerful version of it’s e-tron GT is also similarly quick. Using the same twin motor system and trick two-speed transmission, the RS can deploy an overboost 637bhp (power is normally 590bhp) to deliver a shatteringly fast 3.1 seconds 0-60mph time. That’s not quite as fast as the Porsche (it’s also limited to 155mph all out), but it’s enough for this restful and refined four-seater to dust most internal combustion-engined supercars. A feat that’s all the more incredible when you realise it weighs a hefty 2347kg.

Tesla Model 3

Given its status as the leading pure-EV manufacturer, it’s perhaps no surprise to find a Tesla or four in this list. What’s most remarkable about the Model 3 is that it’s the firm’s bread and butter model, a BMW 3 Series rival that, in the context of the others here, is affordable and usable. In flagship four-wheel-drive 449bhp guise, it’ll sprint to 60mph in 3.1sec. Incredibly, future over-the-air updates could allow owners to click a button for even more pace.

Lotus Evija