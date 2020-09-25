Mercedes-AMG E63 S Estate 2020 review

Small changes have come to the Mercedes-AMG E63, tested here in estate form, although a saloon is available too. But if you’re going to go big German powerhouse, you might as well go full wagon, I always think.

The facelift comprises a mild exterior makeover, including a new grille that reduces drag and therefore wind noise at the front, while there are flatter tail-lights and a reshaped rear bumper and diffuser. New alloy wheel designs complete the outside alterations.

Inside comes Mercedes' latest infotainment system, losing the old rotary dial and gaining a touchpad on the centre console, plus a new steering wheel with double-stacked horizontal spokes featuring many haptic controls (meaning that, given the central screen is touch-sensitive, there can be up to three ways to adjust one thing).

The engine line-up remains unchanged, comprising a 4.0-litre petrol V8 that we don’t get in the UK and an S version that we do, making 603bhp and 627lb ft. The nine-speed automatic gearbox now has a wet start-off clutch instead of a torque converter and is said to be lighter and more responsive.

The suspension has been refined with the aim of adding comfort; there are no hard material changes, but bushes are altered, dynamic engine bearings tuned and damper hydraulics uprated.