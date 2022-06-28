Like the C63, the C43 tries to make up for the lack of a big engine with sheer grunt. To that end, it adopts a very clever 48V turbocharger. This uses a compact motor that acts directly on its shaft, adding up to 8bhp of assistance and capable of spinning at speeds to 175,000rpm.

It can also harvest up to 4kW of energy from exhaust gas, although more regeneration comes from a 48V starter-generator. Peak system output is 402bhp, accompanied by 369lb ft of torque.

The electric motor can build boost when there isn’t enough exhaust flowing to help reduce lag and in the car’s more aggressive dynamic modes keeps the turbine spinning in a high-tech form of anti-lag.

Drive is delivered through a nine-speed automatic gearbox that incorporates AMG’s wet clutch, instead of a torque converter, and a 4Matic system with a permanent front-to-rear torque split of 31:69. All-wheel steering is standard, together with adaptive dampers.

Badging aside, the C43’s visual distinction from the regular Mercedes-Benz C-Class is subtle, with just horizontal strakes to the radiator grille, sill extensions and a small wing on the bootlid. A more telling change is the presence of four exhaust tailpipes beneath the rear bumper – slightly over the top for a car with an equal number of cylinders.