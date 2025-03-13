Mercedes-AMG G63 review

From £143,3058

The iconic G-Class silhouette shrouds a wholesale update that now makes the mighty and capable G63 a proper super-SUV

There’s now an electric G-Class and the ICE versions, including this bombastic Mercedes-AMG G63, have been hybridised. 

Has Graz gone woke? Are pigs soaring over fields with Beezlebub ice skating beneath them?

The short answer is no. The AMG has only a mild hybrid system (a 48v integrated starter-generator) and reassuringly is still an ostentatious, in-your-face display of wealth and opulence – a massive signal to the proletariat that you're better than them because you can afford to ignore tedious considerations such as price, interior space and MPG.

As such, rivals are hard to pinpoint. The Range Rover has a similar heritage, while the Ineos Grenadier is similar in ethos but is a bit more of a workhorse. Then there are performance SUVs, such as the Porsche Cayenne and Aston Martin DBX 707.

Perhaps the closest contender in terms of pace, price and personality is the Land Rover Defender Octa, which blends off-road agility with a big dose of on road agility.

Advertisement

DESIGN & STYLING

Merc AMG G63 2025 Review headlight 008

This car's exterior styling has been widely acclaimed a shining example of how to perfectly update a look that depends so squarely on the design cachet of historical authenticity, which flows from both outline and detail alike. 

The exposed door hinges, oversized door handles, bug-eye indicators and exposed spare wheel all look like they belong entirely, and yet the tight panel fit and more integrated look of the bumpers and wheel arches speak of a designed-in build quality unknown to the car previously. 

As ever, the big Mercedes is drippping with characterful touches, none more so than the door catches. Yes, really. Faithfully recreated to operate the same way as the Seventies original, they demand a hefty slam of the door but reward with a satisfyingly mechanical clunk.

This latest G63 has received largely the same suite of updates as the 'regular' Mercedes G-Class, which means a few nips and tucks to keep it feeling fresh, plus a new lip to the A-pillar to aid drag coefficient.

It remains almost entirely hand-built, with 100 man hours of assembly and finishing going into each example.

Like a traditional off-roader, it has a body-on-frame construction with a ladder frame underneath.

INTERIOR

Merc AMG G63 2025 Review dash 124

There’s a climb up to get inside of any G-Class, even for tall people. It’s not what you would call claustrophobic but, considering the size, there’s not an awful lot of elbow room.

The view out is imperious, rivalled only by the Grenadier or a classic Defender.

It’s the same for the rear: leg room is much better in more traditional SUVs.

The boot is tall and short, though, so you usually have to stack your possessions if you’re going away for a weekend.

Inside, the G63 has gained Mercedes’ latest MBUX infotainment, which means twin 12.3in screens and, in a first for the G-Class, adaptive cruise control. 

It has also gained keyless entry but thankfully retains physical heating controls.

It’s all pretty intuitive and you don’t end up spending much time looking away from the road.

Overall, there's a reassuringly old-school Mercedes feel about the cabin and its layout.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Merc AMG G63 2025 Review engine 021

Adding a 48V ISG that produces 21bhp and 184lb ft to AMG’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre petrol V8 has put total output at 603bhp and 627lb ft. 

Top speed is 137mph, but it's the 0-62mph time of 4.3sec that widens the eyes. The engine operates through a Mercedes 9G-Tronic torque-converter transmission with quite outstanding aural pomposity, and while not quite as serrated as the 5.5-litre M157 unit, its more hulking tone matches the old boy for sheer volume.

It doesn’t matter how many times you experience a G63, the juxtaposition of square-rigged retro off-roader looks and supercar sound and fury never fails to elicit a giggle.
James Disdale
Special correspondent

Cruise anywhere remotely near a parallel structure and there’s no doubt the exhausts exit to the sides, and so for all its new-found sophistication, this is still a machine those of a retiring disposition will tire of quickly. 

The introduction to the UK of the six-cylinder petrol G500 might make some potential customers turn their heads – but they shouldn’t. Sensible drivers would, frankly, look elsewhere, and those even with a modicum of sensibleness will just buy the diesel. 

RIDE & HANDLING

Merc AMG G63 2025 Review off road 072

The biggest change is the new AMG Active Ride Control suspension system. Hydraulics replace torsion-bar cross-stabilisers and the shock absorbers gain hydraulic connections.

Essentially, you can decrease stiffness for off-roading and increase it to reduce roll while cornering on road.

This is the best handling G-Class yet, but you still need to reset your expectations after stepping out of a 'normal' car. No amount of hydraulic anti-roll bar trickery can disguise its height, mass and live rear axle.
James Disdale
Special correspondent

This makes for the sweetest handling G-Class ever. One of Mercedes' engineers was perhaps damning it with faint praise when he told us that you no longer have to steer three seconds before the corner on the autobahn, but we get where he’s coming from and he’s completely right. It’s certainly no Porsche Cayenne, but there’s a fluidity and preciseness that no longer makes the G63 quite so cheek-clenching in the bends.

There’s still a lot of dead around the centre of the steering and blatting through a set of S-bends is still a workout for the forearms, but it feels remarkably svelte and short, considering how unsvetle and tall it is. It feels SUV-like, rather than truck-like.

On UK roads, the G63's dynamic composure unravels a little. Throw in some ragged Tarmac and its cornering lines are more approximate, while a big dose of throttle results in armfuls of torque steer, despite four-wheel-drive traction. Bumps, crests and compressions will also have the G63 squirming, squirelling and squatting alarmingly from corner entry to exit.

The ride is mostly well contained, depending on which driving mode you’re in.

Comfort is relatively soft, with a gait well suited to the motorway. Although wind noise is definitely still a thing at motorway speeds, as is buffeting.

Sport+ provides pops and bangs from the exhaust and a very stiff set up. Roll is much more contained with the stiffer suspension, as you would imagine, but it isn’t disastrous even with it set up in soft.

We imagine AMG's clientele will make use of the Individual mode and turn the exhaust on full and the dampers down to squidgy.

Mercedes-AMG G63 news

Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 celebrates brand anniversary
Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 celebrates brand anniversary
Tuner Posaidon boosts Mercedes-AMG G63 to 927bhp
Tuner Posaidon boosts Mercedes-AMG G63 to 927bhp
Extreme Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4² caught testing
Extreme Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4² caught testing
Mercedes-Benz opens new G-Class driving experience centre
Mercedes-Benz opens new G-Class driving experience centre

Off road

Off road, the G63 is great. On a fast, rally-like section, the sheer heft of the car makes weight transfer surprisingly easy and not scary, considering the height. And in slow-speed rock-crawling, you're helped by the optional trick suspension and a Traction Pro driving mode, which is great for getting out of sand.

Advertisement

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

1
Merc AMG G63 2025 Review front tracking 103

Costs? You know the drill by now with the G63: basically, if you have to ask, you probably can't afford it.

However, for the sake of completion, here are some eye-watering numbers: prices start at just under £185,000, while the top-spec version is just shy of £204,000. Yikes.

As you would expect, given the engine's raw statistics, the barn-door aerodynamics and near-three-tonne kerb weight, fuel use is prodigious. Mercedes claims 19.1mpg, but single-digit figures are easily achiveable when you're getting a move on.

And with official CO2 emissions of 338g/km, you can expect big tax bills, whether you're a company car user or a private buyer.

VERDICT

Merc AMG G63 2025 Review front static 109

The G63 is still a massive middle finger to sensibilites and the sensible – but it just so happens to be the sweetest-handling G-Class yet. Lovers off the old G63 will find this a natural progression; haters will still hate it.

Sure, top-spec cars now start at more than £200,000 while V8-engined Defender 110s start from around £110,000. Different, granted, but it makes you think.

Murray Scullion

Murray Scullion
Title: Digital editor

Murray has been a journalist for more than a decade. During that time he’s written for magazines, newspapers and websites, but he now finds himself as Autocar’s digital editor.

He leads the output of the website and contributes to all other digital aspects, including the social media channels, podcasts and videos. During his time he has reviewed cars ranging from £50 - £500,000, including Austin Allegros and Ferrari 812 Superfasts. He has also interviewed F1 megastars, knows his PCPs from his HPs and has written, researched and experimented with behavioural surplus and driverless technology.

Murray graduated from the University of Derby with a BA in Journalism in 2014 and has previously written for Classic Car Weekly, Modern Classics Magazine, buyacar.co.uk, parkers.co.uk and CAR Magazine, as well as carmagazine.co.uk.

James Disdale

James Disdale
Title: Special correspondent

James is a special correspondent for Autocar, which means he turns his hand to pretty much anything, including delivering first drive verdicts, gathering together group tests, formulating features and keeping Autocar.co.uk topped-up with the latest news and reviews. He also co-hosts the odd podcast and occasional video with Autocar’s esteemed Editor-at-large, Matt Prior.

For more than a decade and a half James has been writing about cars, in which time he has driven pretty much everything from humble hatchbacks to the highest of high performance machines. Having started his automotive career on, ahem, another weekly automotive magazine, he rose through the ranks and spent many years running that title’s road test desk. This was followed by a stint doing the same job for monthly title, evo, before starting a freelance career in 2019. The less said about his wilderness, post-university years selling mobile phones and insurance, the better.

Mercedes-AMG G63 First drives

View all first drives