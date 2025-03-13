There’s now an electric G-Class and the ICE versions, including this bombastic Mercedes-AMG G63, have been hybridised.

Has Graz gone woke? Are pigs soaring over fields with Beezlebub ice skating beneath them?

The short answer is no. The AMG has only a mild hybrid system (a 48v integrated starter-generator) and reassuringly is still an ostentatious, in-your-face display of wealth and opulence – a massive signal to the proletariat that you're better than them because you can afford to ignore tedious considerations such as price, interior space and MPG.

As such, rivals are hard to pinpoint. The Range Rover has a similar heritage, while the Ineos Grenadier is similar in ethos but is a bit more of a workhorse. Then there are performance SUVs, such as the Porsche Cayenne and Aston Martin DBX 707.

Perhaps the closest contender in terms of pace, price and personality is the Land Rover Defender Octa, which blends off-road agility with a big dose of on road agility.