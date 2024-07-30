Like other SLs, and unlike several of its generational forebears, the SL 63 S E Performance comes with a folding cloth roof that can be lowered or raised at lower speeds. Similarly, while older SLs spent decades as strict two-seaters, this one has sprouted occasional back seats, although they're very small. They'd work as a storage space for small suitcases, but even younger children would quickly become uncomfortable back there.

The car's cloth roof, when folded, eats less into available boot space than the old folding metal one, and in other SLs that leaves a fairly useful 213-litre boot. But the biggest difference here with the 63 S has to do with the PHEV batteries: they rob the car of 103 litres of boot capacity, leaving just 110 litres overall. With a PHEV's obligatory charging cable bags riding in that space as well, there's just enough room for a medium-sized soft rucksack; larger suitcases must therefore ride in the cabin.

That's not a great look for any luxury GT. Longer-lived SL regulars might well have preferred a two-seat cabin with more boot space, while those to whom the extra usability of back seats is supposed to appeal might well wonder what they're really getting when those 'seats' might just as well be a luggage rack. We can't see anyone being satisfied with the SL 63 S's meagre boot.

The car's wider cabin is more impressive, though. A fine, low driving position is well supported by the driver's seat, and controls are arranged simply on the steering column and wheel spokes. Perceived quality is a cut above Mercedes' less impressive standard for its more workaday models, but it'll be a little too glossy, ritzy and chintzy to suit some preferences.

The car's touchscreen infotainment system is portrait-oriented and can be adjusted for angle of inclination so it doesn't reflect the sunlight when the roof is lowered (a clever touch). It's quite easy to navigate when driving, thanks to a cursor controller on the left spoke of the steering wheel, while ADAS functions (such as speed limit reminder buzzers) are easy to access and deactivate.