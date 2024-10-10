Used Ford Ranger 2011-2022 review

8

The Ford Ranger neatly blends ruggedness with car-like refinement and usability - but is it still a sensible purchase second hand?

Pick-up truck drivers are a particularly tough crowd to please, so the fact that Ford’s Ranger has for years now been the best-selling such vehicle in the UK is no small reassurance that it’s the pick of the bunch.

Pick-ups have always been popular with farmers and builders in the UK, but it wasn’t until the early 2010s that they became a more widely popular choice thanks to the attractive benefit-in-kind rules regarding light commercial vehicles (LCVs).

Many company car drivers were taken by the idea of riding about in a well-equipped, leather-trimmed truck while paying much less tax.

And the P375-generation Ranger’s promised combination of a robust, utilitarian appearance, sophisticated on-road manners and a truly habitable, car-like interior sent it to the top of their shortlists.

This Ranger had an unusually long shelf life: it arrived in 2011, was given a major facelift in 2015, then had a less dramatic one in 2019. 

It arrived with a choice of turbo diesel engines – two 2.2-litre four-cylinders and a 3.2-litre five-cylinder – all badged TDCi. With 197bhp, the last of those is our pick, as the lesser versions are pretty ponderous.

This was dropped in 2019 in favour of a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel four with 210bhp (badged EcoBlue). Mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox, it was fitted to the wild Ranger Raptor, a more hardcore model that featured uprated suspension and bigger wheels shod with chunkier tyres.

This 210bhp engine failed to match the performance billing of the Raptor, however, while the new ’box felt as if it had one too many ratios to handle. Furthermore, it could tow only 2500kg, because it didn’t qualify as an LCV.

But while the Raptor was a bit of a confused concoction, the 2.0 EcoBlue worked just fine as a workhorse in regular Ranger variants. It was more efficient than its predecessor and had enough poke for towing. It could have been more refined under hard acceleration, though.

The Ranger was initially able to tow up to 3350kg, and a few tweaks to its set-up in 2013 increased its braked towing capacity to 3500kg, matching the Nissan Navara of the same period and outdoing the then new Toyota Hilux by a whole 550kg.

Where the Ranger truly excels, though, is in its blending of rugged, go-anywhere dependability with car-like refinement and usability – a quality best exhibited by our favoured trim level, Wildtrak.

This range-topper got all the bells and whistles. Post-facelift models received Ford’s Sync 2 touchscreen infotainment system (the same as in the Mondeo), a reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance, as well as bigger alloy wheels, sat-nav and leather seats.

No wonder that it claimed 80% of UK Ranger sales.

The line-up covered a broad spectrum, though, with variants to cater to all use cases, from single-cab (two-door, two-seat) to double-cab and super-cab (four-door, five-seat).

The trim hierarchy started with the conservatively specced XL. This was the only one offered with the single cab and featured 16in steel wheels, hard-wearing cloth seats and black plastic trim.

Buyers could add body-coloured bumpers, but nobody likes a show-off… XLT and Limited were fancier, but Wildtrak is the go-to trim for most used buyers – just like the Ranger should be your go-to used pick-up.

 

RELIABILITY

Is the Ford Ranger reliable?

As a robust, go-anyhwere vehicle with genuine off-road credentials, the Ford Ranger is a reliable used buy and shouldn't present any major issues.

That being said, there are known common faults, but as long as the car has been regularly serviced and had any recalls resolved, it should be a solid used buy. Ford is an established brand with a large dealer network in the UK, therefore you should be able to source parts without issue. 

Engine: One of the most common issues with the 3.2-litre diesel Ranger is oil pump failure. Check for ticking noises from the engine, low oil pressure or an engine warning light. Most owners recommend upgrading the vane oil pump to a geared oil pump, on the basis that these are more reliable.

Watch for sub-par performance and blue smoke, as this could be an early sign of turbocharger failure.

The later 2.0-litre diesels can suffer timing belt issues at around 70,000 miles. Regular oil changes can keep the belt fighting fit, but forums recommend getting it replaced early to prevent it snapping and causing the engine to seize.

Gearbox: Owners have reported issues with both the manual and automatic gearboxes. Keep an eye out for any unusual slippage and fluid leaks from the transmission.

The 10-speed automatic is obviously quite complex, so be wary of any abrupt changes or vibrations.

Body: Corrosion is a common problem on this generation of Ranger, with the chassis and wheel arches being the main problem areas. Ford acknowledged this and opened dedicated workshops for owners to have rust removed and a protective coating added.

The Ranger is an off-road vehicle, so be sure to check the bumpers, wheels, side skirts and overhanging bodywork for damage.

Headlights: Some owners have complained that the standard-fit headlights are of poor quality and therefore swapped them out for Ford Mustang-style units with brighter xenon bulbs.

An Owner's view

Barry Hemans: “Having wanted a used pick-up for many years, I finally took the plunge and purchased a 2021 Ranger Wildtrak 2.0 EcoBlue in October last year. I decided a 4x4 would be useful for skip runs and helping my kids move house.

"So far it has been very useful for running errands and moving heavy furniture about. It’s good to drive on short trips around town and I’ve got used to its commanding size – although parking can be a little tricky. I’ve not had any major maintenance issues to date, apart from a leaking load cover, which is a bit disappointing.”

Also worth knowing

Several special editions were created during this Ranger’s life. The Stormtrak was based on Wildtrak trim but had a more distinctive front grille, bonnet stripes and extra equipment.

The MS-RT got larger 20in alloys, a bespoke livery and bumpers. The Thunder is a rarer find and looks neat with its red accents and reprofiled front grille. And then there was the Black Edition, with bespoke alloys and exterior elements finished in a colour that we needn’t have to name.

DESIGN & STYLING

Ford Ranger headlight

The Blue Oval’s ‘One Ford’ global manufacturing plan has put paid to separate American and international versions of the Ranger. Ford replaced them with one car that was designed and developed mostly in Australia, assembled in Thailand, Argentina and South Africa, and sold in 180 global markets. Oddly, the US wasn't among them.

It arrived with a unitary steel body on a ladder frame, suspended by leaf springs and a live axle at the rear.

By passenger car standards that might sound primitive, but for a pick-up expected to carry heavy loads on a flat load bay floor down severely rutted tracks, tow several tonnes and have the wheel articulation for proper off-roading, it was an accepted convention and the best technological solution available.

Regular Cab, Double Cab and Super Cab versions of the Ranger were available, the last being more of a two-plus-two set-up than the Double Cab. The Regular Cab Ranger had the most outright carrying capacity, with a 2.3m-long load bay that could accommodate more than 1800 litres of covered cargo weighing just over 1.3 tonnes if needed. 

Underneath, the Ranger’s frame was longer and wider than before. It was twice as stiff, too, and was mounted to the body via hydraulic fluid-filled rubber bushes for the best possible rolling refinement.

The front suspension switched from torsion springs to coil-overs and wishbones, again for better ride tuning. Sound insulation was added to the doors, underbody and roof, and double door seals for better wind insulation.

The Ranger was also the first pick-up to score a five-star EuroNCAP crash test rating. All this is intended to make it more agreeable to passenger car tax exiles.

Power came from a choice of 2.2-litre four-cylinder and 3.2-litre five-cylinder turbodiesel engines, developed from those found in the Ford Transit range. They drive through the rear wheels unless you switch to four-wheel drive, which you can do at up to 70mph.

There was a low-range transfer case too, with reduction gearing of 2.48:1 but no locking rear differential. Ford claimed its latest traction control system was good enough to do the job of an old-fashioned lockable diff.

INTERIOR

Ford Ranger dashboard

The act of stepping up into the cabin left little room for doubt about the vastness of the Ford Ranger. You sat higher than in most SUVs, but even from up there, the extremities of the front and rear seemed an awfully long way away.

The cabin itself was a familiar and quite pleasant place. Its design struck a more than acceptable balance between durability, functionality and both aesthetic and tactile appeal.

The material mix wasn't quite the match of a high-end Ford Focus, but it’s rich enough to avoid any commercial impression and outclass the pick-up standard. Fixtures and fittings are solid and sensibly sized, in order to allow operation while wearing thick gloves.

Passenger space was fine and as generous in both rows as a medium-sized family car. There were lots practical storage solutions, too. The centre cubby was big enough for a pack of drinks cans and the glovebox was sized for a 16in laptop. You coudl also lift the rear seat cushions to reveal a large storage box.

Between that storage box and the 1.5m-long load bay, there was little that you could carry in a large estate car or SUV that you couldn’t in the Ranger.

There was no load-through facility, but longer items could be lashed to the roof rack of a car so equipped. There was also a tailgate rated to carry 200kg, so you need have no qualms about climbing on to it to reach a bag or box.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Ford Ranger side profile

The Ranger was offered with a choice of a 2.2-litre diesel in two power outputs, or a range-topping 3.2-litre five-cylinder diesel.

Ford's 3.2-litre ‘Puma’ five-pot was still obviously a Ford commercial unit, but it was quiet at idle and at fairly low revs, and its vibrations were kept well under control.

It pulled with grumble-free force from just above 1000rpm, but even when it began to emit a few multi-cylinder harmonics higher up its vocal range, you were made aware that it'll be gasping for breath before 4000rpm comes and goes.

Not that it mattered. Easy pulling power is what this powertrain was specified to deliver, and that it achieved very well. Torque peaked at 347lb ft, but 300lb ft was on offer between 1300rpm and 3300rpm.

Which meant that once you’d got the Ranger rolling and up into fifth and sixth, it was a surprisingly effortless drive. Rarely did you need to change down – be that to climb, overtake or just accelerate on the motorway.

Don’t confuse the Ranger for a fast car, but it’s not desperately slow, either. A sub-11sec 0-60mph time would have been competitive with a big four-cylinder, mass-market 4x4 at the time. The most telling statistic was that cracking 30-70mph in fourth took 11.7sec – just a second slower than it would take if you trawled through the gears instead.

Should running costs take priority over performance, the smaller 2.2-litre diesel is worth considering as a used buy. It was available with either 123 or 148bhp. When we first drove the latter we found it to be a strong performer owing to its 277lb ft of torque which, whilst some way off the 3.2's headline figure, was still enough to make decent progress.Whichever engine you choose, it’s better to think of the six-speed gearbox as a five-speeder with a dog-leg first. The real first gear was so short that it was only really useful off road and for towing.

The shift quality was poor, though. It was elastic, heavy and vague, and at times would feel more like you’re forcing a dislocated limb back into its socket than trying to select another gear.

But that was one entirely tolerable shortcoming in a car that, in most other respects, performed like a slightly heavier-duty family 4x4.

RIDE & HANDLING

Ford Ranger cornering

Compared to the on-road dynamic standards of most pick-up trucks, the Ford Ranger deserves a glowing recommendation, but those weren't the standards that we were used to applying in this here parish.

And given that Ford’s ambition for this car was to lure 4x4 drivers into the pick-up fold, neither were they the ones we should apply now.

Which is why ‘competent’ was about as generously as we could describe the way the Ranger conducted itself on UK roads.

It handled very well, considering it was a 5.4m-long 2.2-tonner with an unusually high centre of roll, hybrid off-road tyres and a large lump of iron for a rear axle. It was better, in fact, than one or two passenger cars like the Land Rover Defender. 

But in the ride department particularly, the Ranger was no match for a well sorted 4x4 like the Hyudai Santa Fe or Land Rover Freelander.

While bumps were dealt with adequately enough, you could still feel each one. It reminded you that, unless you’ve got a dirt bike in the back and you’re careering down a broken forest path, you were just not using this car properly.

People who like pick-ups, and who use them as the maker intended, probably quite like that about them. But if you like Honda CR-Vs and don’t need the added utility, you probably won’t.

Considering the high-profile multi-purpose tyres it rode on, the Ranger’s handling was quite tidy. Its steering was weighty and direct enough, allowing you to carve fairly quick and precise lines through corners, where body roll was reasonably well contained.

Lateral grip levels were modest on asphalt, but sufficient to allow this giant to feel almost as secure and composed as most big family cars at legal speeds. But again, ‘competent’ is the defining term.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Ford Ranger

If you run your own business and need large, servile transportation, dismiss the Ford Ranger at your cost. The Light Commercial Vehicle classification and low benefit-in-kind company car tax means that even a 40 percent tax payer could run one of these on fleet for less than many conventional cars.

Better still, because it's a commercial vehicle, business owners can claim the VAT back. Before take the plunge on a used example, though, it is worth considering the Ranger's fuel economy to consider – and it's pretty mediocre.

The 3.2-litre diesel could mange around 28mg, which was low enough to test your mental arithmetic. This means you might want to consider the more economical 2.2-litre diesel Rangers, as long as you're willing to forego the performance of the larger engine.

The bottom line? If you’re comparing it with anything smaller or cheaper than, say, a Honda CR-V, the numbers probably won’t add up, and the higher your annual mileage, the less ‘probable’ that situation becomes. Assuming you pay for your own fuel, of course.

A used buyer would definitely need a use for the Ranger’s huge towing and carrying capacity in order to make a case to own one – but plenty will. 

 

VERDICT

3.5 star Ford Ranger

Credit where it’s due: in the Ford Ranger was a class-leading vehicle that not only bettered its rivals on pick-up considerations such as carrying, towing and wading.

It would also present a dilemma to many who run a big family car on their employer’s fleet.

The Ranger wasn't particularly well mannered or well appointed enough to quite measure up to big passenger car standards, but it came amazingly close.

Most are likely to conclude that the size, economy and slightly trying refinement represent a bridge too far.

But for practical people who could put its ruggedness and utility to good use, and who care more about value and dependability than aspirational allure, the Ranger was and still is a genuine contender.

If you're looking around in the second hand market for a Volkswagen Amarok, Nissan Navara or Toyota Hilux, the Ford Ranger should certainly be on your list.

Sam Phillips

Sam Phillips
Title: Staff Writer

Sam joined the Autocar team in summer 2024 and has been a contributor since 2021. He is tasked with writing used reviews and fiirst drives as well as updating top 10s and evergreen content on the Autocar website. 

He previously led sister-title Move Electric, which covers the entire spectrum of electric vehicles, from cars to boats – and even trucks. He is an expert in electric cars, new car news, microbility and classic cars. 

Sam graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2021 with a BA in Journalism. In his final year he produced an in-depth feature on the automotive industry’s transition to electric cars and interviewed a number of leading experts to assess our readiness for the impending ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars.

Matt Prior

Matt Prior
Title: Editor-at-large

Matt is Autocar’s lead features writer and presenter, is the main face of Autocar’s YouTube channel, presents the My Week In Cars podcast and has written his weekly column, Tester’s Notes, since 2013.

Matt is an automotive engineer who has been writing and talking about cars since 1997. He joined Autocar in 2005 as deputy road test editor, prior to which he was road test editor and world rally editor for Channel 4’s automotive website, 4Car. 

Into all things engineering and automotive from any era, Matt is as comfortable regularly contributing to sibling titles Move Electric and Classic & Sports Car as he is writing for Autocar. He has a racing licence, and some malfunctioning classic cars and motorbikes. 

Ford Ranger 2011-2015 First drives

View all first drives