Stellantis aims to overtake Ford as van and pick-up leader by 2027
Stellantis aims to overtake Ford as van and pick-up leader by 2027

Parent company of Fiat, Citroën, Peugeot and Vauxhall targets boost in annual global LCV sales to two million
Nick Gibbs
News
3 mins read
18 October 2023

Stellantis aims to overtake Ford to become global leader in light commercial vehicles (LCVs) by 2027, the company has said.

The multinational giant wants to boost its sales of vans and pick-up trucks from 1.6 million globally last year to around two million in 2027, which it said would be enough to overtake its key rival.

“If you want to be number one, you have beat Ford,” said Stellantis LCV boss Jean-Philippe Imparato at an event laying out the company's future strategy in the market segment.

As part of its van push, Stellantis has rebranded its commercial business unit Pro One.

