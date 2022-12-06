Volkswagen Amarok review

Volkswagen has pumped up the Amarok for its second outing: it's larger, more capable and plusher. But is it better?

The classy-looking, lifestyle-injected Volkswagen Amarok is far more than a run-of-the-mill pick-up truck. 

Larger than the car it replaces, built on entirely different mechanicals, and with a broader range of engines and trims, the Amarok is bidding to steal some of the market share away from leading competitors like the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux. 

The stretched wheelbase now makes for adult-appropriate passenger space in both rows; handy if you're replacing a family SUV, as many pickup drivers surely must be.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

That’s an almighty challenge considering the Ranger continues to top both UK and European sales charts, and the new plug-in hybrid variant will only help its cause further following the changes to benefit-in-kind rules earlier this year. 

The Amarok won’t inherit the plug-in hybrid powertrain, inherit being the keyword here, reader, because the Amarok is in fact a closer relation to the Ranger than its big VW badge suggests.

In the age of unexpected automotive industrial partnerships, it will come as little surprise that the Amarok borrows the lion’s share of its underpinnings from the Ranger, a result of a commercial vehicle tie up between the two car giants. 

But is the Amarok still a Volkswagen at heart, and does it offer enough car-like character to win over large SUV and commercial vehicle buyers alike?

The Volkswagen Amarok range at a glance

Entry-level Life trim opens the Amarok range and comes fitted with 17in wheels, LED headlights, a reversing camera and 10.1in infotainment screen. Power comes from either a 168bhp or 202bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine, the latter available with a 10-speed automatic gearbox. 

For just shy of £11,000, you can have the Amarok Style, which adds larger 18in wheels, a 12.0in central screen, 360 degree reversing camera and chrome exterior elements. This comes as standard with the 202bhp four, but can also be had with a 237bhp 3.0-litre V6.

Panamericana trim is pitched as a more off-road biased specification, as showcased by its locking differential, additional front underbody protection and comfort suspension. It gets 18in Amadora alloys and a Harman Kardon sound system, plus brown leather accents inside. 

The Panamericana, as well as the range-topping Aventura are powered exclusively by the 3.0-litre V6 engine. Opt for Aventura and you get 21in diamond cut alloys, Savona leather interior and chrome-plated exterior elements. 

The Amarok is only available in double-cab form. 

DESIGN & STYLING

8
Original 35165 VWCAMAROKPANAMERICANADEANSMITH018

When the first-generation Amarok launched in 2010, it was underpinned by Volkswagen’s own body-on-frame construction and range of diesel engines, including the muscular 3.0-litre V6 TDI.

The mk2 Amarok is an entirely different vehicle, and as we have previously mentioned, is technically related to the Ford Ranger. You see, while the first-generation Volkswagen Amarok was successful, sales volumes were never a match for the Ford.

Switching to a Ford platform has increased the Amarok's approach and depature angles – wading depth is up from 500mm to 800mm.
Sam Phillips
Staff Writer

VW could only shift around 90,000 Amaroks each year; the Blue Oval could churn out closer to 350,000 units – and it’s the latter that remains the best-seller in both Europe and the UK. 

For some years now, Volkswagen has focused on growing its range of electric cars, reducing its investment in ICE-based products, particularly in the commercial vehicle sphere. At the same time, Ford has been without a smaller EV platform to underpin its battery-electric models. 

Hence a deal was struck for the two companies to share technology and hardware, which is why Volkswagen's commercial vehicles are based on Ford’s vans and trucks, and why EVs like the Ford Capri and Explorer ride on VW Group’s MEB platform.

Underneath the second-generation Amarok you will find much of the updated Ford Ranger with its revised T6 platform. Don’t think that this is just badge-engineering, reader, because of the Amarok’s body, only the roof, wing-mirror caps and door handles are shared. 

Like the Ranger, the Amarok is fitted with leaf springs and a live rear axle, a clear nod to its agricultural pretensions. The Amarok even uses Ford’s range of four- and six-cylinder diesel engines, which range from 168bhp to 237bhp. Intriguingly, it was Volkswagen who pushed for the T6 platform to be designed to fit the V6 lump. 

Drive is sent to the rear wheels, but engages the fronts when needed, and you still have the ability to select permanent four-wheel drive. 

INTERIOR

7
Volkswagen Amarok interior wide

Climb from a Ford Ranger into a Volkswagen Amarok and their basic cabin architecture is almost identical. 

You’ll immediately notice the massive portrait-orientated infotainment screen, and the gear-selector, rotary dial for the drive modes and door handles are all very similar to the Blue Oval’s pick-up. And yet the Amarok’s cabin isn’t completely overwhelmed by Ford’s influence. 

The electric roller cover is a boon and well worth having you'll regularly be lifting paraphernalia into the load bed
Sam Phillips
Staff Writer

There’s a real sense of premium feel to the interior, which offers a strong and tactile mix of materials, crisp digital technology, good visibility and comfort. The brown leather accents in our Panamericana test car added an extra layer of richness, as did the leather-topped dash and steering wheel. 

Indeed, perceived quality is generally good, but the plastic shrouding around the gear selector and on the dashboard feels a bit tinny. Some of the plastics on the doors are a bit on the cheaper side, but they’re robust and suit the Amarok’s character. 

The 12.0in central infotainment display is graphically strong and responds quickly to inputs, and most of the icons are large, making it easy to function hop on the move.

There’s a catch, however, because while the Ranger gets a row of physical switches and dials for the climate controls, the Amarok does not, which means you have to fiddle around with the screen to adjust the temperature and fan-speed.

This is made more frustrating because of how the climate controls are positioned at the bottom of the screen, requiring a longer look away from the road. 

The seat is endlessly adjustable, which means it's easy to find a comfortable position, and the thin pillars, large rear window and chunky door mirrors help to provide excellent all-round visibility. 

Rear-accommodation is acceptable for taller adults thanks to an indent in the roof which aids head room, and most passengers won’t complain about leg room, either. That said, carrying three adults might be a bit of a squeeze because the transmission tunnel limits space for middle-seat passengers. 

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

8
Volkswagen Amarok front driving

There’s a muscular character to the Ford-sourced 3.0-litre V6, and it suits the tough, go-anywhere vibe of the Amarok. 

With 237bhp and 369lb ft of torque at your disposal, the Amarok has ample amounts of grunt for overtaking, and it feels more refined than the four-cylinder oilburner – it’s less gruff and quieter at idle. 

There's a rotary dial in the centre console which allows you to flick between rear- and four-wheel drive
Sam Phillips
Staff Writer

The 10-speed automatic gearbox is generally smooth and effective, but in certain environments it can be a bit too slow on the uptake, and can sometimes lurch forwards, particularly when pulling away from standstill. 

Once you’re up to a cruise, however, the gearbox is more refined and in this setting the Amarok is a fine car for covering long distances.

Rolling refinement is good, with a bit of wind noise filtering into the cabin, but it's really not that intrusive. 

RIDE & HANDLING

7
Volkswagen Amarok

There’s no doubt that the second-generation Amarok is a more comfortable and cosseting pick-up than its forbear, but how it rides is a little spec sensitive. 

On smooth motorways, the Amarok plays the role of pseudo-SUV well, and cruises in a settled and untroubled manner that belies its commercial foundations. 

Just as long as the road asks nothing complicated of the suspension, it's comfortable and quiet enough for easy conversation. On choppier, cross country roads, the Amarok feels much more like a pick-up truck. With larger wheels fitted, there’s more of a fuss and fidget over lumps and bumps, and a discernible thud when riding over potholes. 

Such imperfections untrouble lower-spec cars on 18in items, and the surprisingly well-damped and isolated feel of more modestly-equipped Amaroks is notable. 

The steering is accurate and precise enough, but while it's sensibly geared, there isn’t much by way of feedback, and doesn’t feel as keyed into the road as the Amarok of old, which used a hydraulic set-up. That being said, body control is quite good by class standards. 

We drove the Amarok off-road in the testing South African bush and it dealt with both light and moderate tracks with ease. 

Ford underpinnings clearly do the Amarok no harm: shorter overhangs improve its off-road credentials significantly, and wading depth is up from 500mm to 800mm its forbear, and greater still with the optional exhaust snorkel fitted.

Tick the box for additional underbody protection and you’d need a knobbly-shod Jeep Wrangler to go much further afield.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

7
Volkswagen Amarok dynamic tracking

Payloads vary depending on trims, but most can carry up to 1000kg, barring the range-topping Aventura which can only manage up to 877kg. At 1.6m long and 1.5m wide, the Amarok’s load bed can carry a Euro pallet without fuss. 

Pitched as a more premium offering to the likes of the Ford Ranger, the Amarok starts from £43,000, but our Panamericana test car was priced just shy of £60,000 with a few options ticked. Even in V6 form and range-topping Platinum trim, the Ranger is around £10,00 cheaper. 

During our time with the Amarok, we managed to average around 27mpg, but this was more like 22mpg around town. 

VERDICT

7
Volkswagen Amarok static

The Volkswagen Amarok is a fine pick-up that is objectively a far superior device to its predecessor. Even with Ford underpinnings and engines, the Amarok’s passenger car levels of refinement and sophistication make it a strong contender in the pick-up truck class. 

But while its interior offers plenty of premium feel and space to make it a good car for covering long distances, the Amarok’s appeal is hamstrung by fiddly touch-operated climate controls, and in higher-spec form, a stern ride. 

It’s also a bit spec sensitive, too, so you’d be wise to avoid the priciest engines and trims. With that in mind, it makes you wonder why you wouldn’t just plump for the cheaper Ford Ranger.

