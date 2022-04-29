Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Having brought us a handful of interesting, leftfield petrol and plug-in hybrid performance models since its launch as a brand in its own right in 2018, Cupra’s gradual transformation towards being EV-only starts in UK showrooms this month, as its first electric offering, the Cupra Born, goes on sale.

The hatchback is available initially in one mechanical guise only as Cupra works through the final throes of its semiconductor-supply problems, and that’s the 201bhp, 58kWh Born driven here.

A cheaper entry-level model (148bhp and 45kWh) and a slightly more powerful one (227bhp and 77kWh) will both follow later in the year. There’s no word yet on the range-topping, dual-motor version.

For the time being, trim levels range from V1 to V3 and prices from just under £35,000 to just under £42,000 – which means none of the Born variants, save perhaps for the forthcoming 45kWh model, will qualify for the UK government’s £1500 Plug-in Car Grant.

But the standard-kit count is fairly generous, giving you 18in alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control and Cupra’s 12in touchscreen infotainment system as standard.

The Born’s 135kW DC rapid-charging capability is available only with the range-topping 77kWh battery; the rest charge at a peak rate of 120kW.