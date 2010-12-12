CUPRA Born: spontaneous electric road-trip to Brighton

They say that sometimes the best plan is to have no plan at all; to embrace the unexpected. That’s where the all-electric CUPRA Born hatchback excels. Boasting up to 372 miles of range[1] (official test WLTP figures), plenty of family-friendly space, bags of tech and impressive rapid charging that keeps you moving, it lets you enjoy those off-the-cuff ad-hoc free-spirited spontaneous adventures.

To prove it, we decided to take the award-winning all-electric CUPRA Born on an unplanned day trip from Autocar's Twickenham-based HQ to Brighton seafront to see just how well it copes with the unexpected.

Just before we dive into that… If you are, in fact, thinking about making the switch to an electric vehicle, CUPRA's new Love Me or Leave Me offer[2] could be your perfect introduction to the world of plug-in power.

Love Me or Leave Me gives you 100 days to fall in love with the all-electric CUPRA Born and see how well it fits into your daily life. CUPRA are so convinced you'll fall head over heels for the Born that if you're not totally smitten after 100 days, you can simply hand it back. Who said break-ups have to be nasty? To learn more, click on the link below.

Learn more about CUPRA’s 100-day Love Me or Leave Me offer

Meeting the CUPRA Born & setting our course

It's 9:18am on a crisp, crunchy autumn morning as we arrive at Autocar's HQ. Our car for the day – a brand-new CUPRA Born V3 finished in spellbinding Aurora Blue and emblazoned with CUPRA's trademark copper detailing – lies in wait in the car park.

As we approach it, we're abruptly reminded of exactly why this eye-catching electric hatchback garnered so much attention when it was launched in 2021, and why it still remains one of the best-looking electric cars on sale today.

With its pin-sharp bodywork creases, sleek LED headlights, shark-like nose, and broad, hunkered-down stance, the Born has kerb appeal by the bucketload.

Now, in reality, most people who own an electric car, and have enough driveway space to charge it at home, plug their car in every evening to make the most of ultra-cheap overnight energy costs in order to wake up to a brimmed battery every single morning.