Cupra Ateca 2020 UK review

It’s the same story inside, and this is fundamentally where the Ateca looks most outdated these days. Sure, there’s now a digital cockpit, better voice control and a supportive pair of Alcantara sports seats, but our car lacked the new wheel design with a neat, Audi R8-style integrated engine start button.

It also doesn’t get the newer, more minimalist dashboard design, and although it does use the latest infotainment software and digital dials, it doesn’t receive the high-mounted glossy touchscreen panel of its siblings. Frankly, we’re not huge fans of the new design’s lack of physical climate control switchgear, but while the button-heavier Ateca is more ergonomically sound, it does seem quite dark, bland and oh-so-2016 in there.

The Ateca is still the space champion of Cupra, though, with the clear intent being that the Formentor functions as a style-led coupé alternative. Although shorter, the Ateca is a full 150mm taller, with easier ingress and egress, more rear head room and a slightly bigger boot. But the Formentor is a chunk longer to account for its sloping rear end. To be honest, both are plenty roomy enough for most family needs and the Ateca isn’t substantially better in that respect.

Perhaps by virtue of it being the new kid on the block, the Formentor is 10bhp more powerful than the Ateca, which has the same 296bhp 2.0-litre turbo EA888 unit as the pre-facelift car. However, off-the-line pace of the latter has improved via revisions to the all-wheel drive system and throttle mapping, taking the 0-62mph time just below the five-second mark.

You’d have to drive it back-to-back with the pre-facelife car to really discern a difference, we reckon. And, more to the point, the same issue we raised when reviewing the outgoing model remains, in that, due to a combination of being higher off the road and significantly heavier than something like a Cupra Leon, it doesn’t feel quite as fast as the figures suggest during in-gear acceleration.

The kick in the back you’d get from the engine-sharing VW Group hot hatchback equivalents is dulled a little, although without that context, it’s still an agreeably rapid SUV with an engine of stellar flexibility, if not a great well of character. The whip-crack dual-clutch automatic changes, accompanied by the now-traditional EA888 exhaust fart, do increase the theatre, though.

Once again, familiarity reigns in the updated car’s overall dynamics. As before, adaptive chassis control is standard, while the only notable revisions are tweaks to the steering set-up and a new Brembo brake option (not fitted to our car). It’s capable, effective and composed, but far from perfect.

Even with the dampers in their slackest mode, there isn’t quite enough compliance for our liking. You can never really escape the feeling that engineers accepted compromise here to help prop up the tall, heavy body to a respectable degree in harder driving. Which could be fine, but on Britain’s gnarliest road sections, the vertical bounce and crash of pothole impacts can grate.