James Ruppert: Why it's time to embrace high-mileage cars

More miles doesn't have to mean unreliability, as these 100,000-mile-plus motors show
4 February 2020

It was good to hear from Richard as he lit the blue touchpaper on one of my favourite topics. He’s driving a 2014 Volvo V60 D4 SE Nav Lux. It was a fleet car that he bought a year ago with 85,000 miles on the clock and a full service history. The car has covered another 10,000 miles since and now he’s looking to trade up to an SUV. His question: “Would it be sensible to sell the car before 100,000 miles or is there very little difference in value at these high mileages?”

As we all know, cars with six figures under their wheels can be perfectly reliable. However, the perception of many buyers is that a car that has done in excess of 100,000 miles is worn out. So if you want to sell, even though the actual value is very similar, it’s best to do so sooner rather than later. Quite simply, Richard’s Volvo is more saleable with 95,000 miles on the clock than it is with 100,000. What this flags up is that there should be some great high-mileage bargains out there.

Jaguars always go off the boil in the used car market and depreciate attractively thereafter, so I find myself drawn to a 2015 XF 2.2D SE. Here’s a one-owner example with a main dealer service history and another fettling about to be carried out. Seems like the perfect large saloon and it has 128,000 miles on the clock. That shouldn’t be anything to worry about and it comes with a big-name warranty, so its £6990 asking price seems like excellent value.

Small cars can take big miles, especially when they are made by Honda. That’s right: a Jazz isn’t just for the fortnightly supermarket cat-food run. Here’s a 2014 1.4 i-VTEC ES Plus that has covered an impressive 129,000 miles, in tip-top condition and at an independent dealer for just £2999. That’s a bargain for someone after a small family car.

For a bit of fun, how about an Alfa Romeo with a six-figure mileage? Not as rare as you might imagine. A 2014 Mito 1.6 JTDM Sportiva with 104,000 miles, and fitted with sat-nav, cruise control, a Bose sound system and funky 18in alloys, has an asking price of just £2999.

Let’s finish with a high-mileage premium flourish: a 2014 Audi A3 2.0 TDI SE Sportback. This has 180k miles, all backed up with a main dealer history including a recent cambelt. What’s significant here is that this is a one-owner example, which, allied to the complete history, makes it a very safe buy. And the price – £4750 – seems fair enough for a premium family car finished in fashionably white paintwork. The mileage really is irrelevant – in a few years’ time, you will still get a few grand for it with 200,000 up.

What we almost bought this week

Mitsubishi Carisma 1.9 Di-D Elegance 5dr: Jokes about Mitsubishi’s bland mid-noughties hatch have long been exhausted, leaving only a good-value runabout with the legs for longer trips. The Di-D diesel was solid if unremarkable while Elegance trim wants for little. Here’s a tidy, one-owner 1994 car with 130,000 miles and full history, for just £895.

Tales from Ruppert's garage

Land Rover Series 3 - mileage, 103,016: The Lorry has been working hard into the new year and never fails to start and stop and do its stuff. However, the weak link is the owner. I mean, what twit-face would lose the keys? There are so many keys – each lock has its own one, plus the padlock on the spare and the padlock on the fuel cap, and yet another for the storage box under the front seat. The thing is, they have been lost somewhere on the compound, so one day an archaeologist may come across them. The spare set featured a broken plastic part of the ignition key, currently all held together by a ring of steel.

Reader's ride

BMW Z3: You might remember a few weeks back when we highlighted the appeal of the BMW Z3, and this inspired Steve to show us his. It’s a 1997 Z3 2.8 auto with 66k miles and a full service history, and Steve’s partner has owned it from new. They love the car but it’s time for a change and, although I don’t want to turn Reader’s Ride into a classified, they are open to offers. If you want to make contact, drop me a line.

Readers' questions

Question: Looking at private-sale used cars during the dark winter evenings makes checking the bodywork difficult. Any solution? Kevin Simmonds, London

Answer: I remember a buyer coming to view my black Zafira 2.2i, a former rental car that, given its low price, I suspected had been pranged before I bought it at nine months and 4000 miles old. It was a midweek evening in winter. I suggested he view it in daylight but he said a petrol station forecourt would be fine. He was right. The bright lights revealed every blemish and he knocked my price down handsomely. Try it for yourself. John Evans

Question: I’ve seen a used Peugeot iOn for sale. Would it be a sensible first EV for my wife, who doesn’t travel far? Colin Stewart, via email

Answer: You’re not the only buyer interested in the small iOn and its sister car, the Citroën C-Zero. The trade guide Cap reports rising values for the two models – from around £6000 two years ago to a barely credible £11,000 today. It’s not the most sophisticated car – a Renault Zoe is better – but if you’re determined, go for one with the battery included rather than leased. We found a 2012-reg example with 44,000 miles for £6950. John Evans

SamVimes1972

4 February 2020

Tried the high mileage route as recommended to save money before. Tyres, pads, discs, dampers all needed to be replaced in the first 12 months. Unless you really know what you are doing or have a big folder full of receipts buyer beware. Not sure about how much of this affects the Jag but a 128k diesel can be on the wrong side of a timing belt, dpf, md and clutch.

typos1

4 February 2020
SamVimes1972 wrote:

Tried the high mileage route as recommended to save money before. Tyres, pads, discs, dampers all needed to be replaced in the first 12 months. Unless you really know what you are doing or have a big folder full of receipts buyer beware. Not sure about how much of this affects the Jag but a 128k diesel can be on the wrong side of a timing belt, dpf, md and clutch.

I ve only ever owned cars with 95,000+ miles on, mainly due to not being able to afford anything with lower miles. Never had problem with doing this my entire motoring life. And get this - 3 of them have been Fiats and 6 of them have been Alfas ! Anyone who thinks cars with 100,00- on are passed it really should not be allowed to drive.

Lovema75

4 February 2020
I'm a firm believer in buying cars based on condition rather than mileage.

My current steed is at 155000, 30000 of it by me, and it still shows no signs of stopping.

Things like tyres and brakes are consumables, and are required at any age - they are part of running a car. Keep on top of servicing, don't drive it like you stole it, and watch those miles get higher and higher!

Deputy

4 February 2020

These cars were allowed 20 or even 30 times the current amount of particulates of new diesel cars!  So once again Ruppert thinks killing people through breathing in dirt is worth it to save a few quid....

typos1

4 February 2020
Deputy wrote:

These cars were allowed 20 or even 30 times the current amount of particulates of new diesel cars!  So once again Ruppert thinks killing people through breathing in dirt is worth it to save a few quid....

Ah I see, so youd rather kill people by building new cars, a process that kicks out massive amounts of pollution including loads of CO2, whilst youd like to scrap perfectly usable used cars that could go on for years.

Deputy

4 February 2020
Particulates/poor air in urban areas account for 4.2 MILLION premature deaths annually globally. I'll wager building new cars in zero landfill/carbon efficient factories does not kill 4.2 million...

jagdavey

4 February 2020

Reading that the UK government will ban the sale of all ICE vehicles in 2035, what does that mean for the used car market? High mileage & all used petrol & diesel cars will be in great demand because not everyone will be able to afford or will want to buy an electric. People will be driving their ICE cars after 2035 for at least another 25 years or longer or until they literally fall apart! Even dell boys Reliant Robin will be a sought after motor.

