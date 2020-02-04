James Ruppert: Why it's time to embrace high-mileage cars

It was good to hear from Richard as he lit the blue touchpaper on one of my favourite topics. He’s driving a 2014 Volvo V60 D4 SE Nav Lux. It was a fleet car that he bought a year ago with 85,000 miles on the clock and a full service history. The car has covered another 10,000 miles since and now he’s looking to trade up to an SUV. His question: “Would it be sensible to sell the car before 100,000 miles or is there very little difference in value at these high mileages?”
As we all know, cars with six figures under their wheels can be perfectly reliable. However, the perception of many buyers is that a car that has done in excess of 100,000 miles is worn out. So if you want to sell, even though the actual value is very similar, it’s best to do so sooner rather than later. Quite simply, Richard’s Volvo is more saleable with 95,000 miles on the clock than it is with 100,000. What this flags up is that there should be some great high-mileage bargains out there.
Jaguars always go off the boil in the used car market and depreciate attractively thereafter, so I find myself drawn to a 2015 XF 2.2D SE. Here’s a one-owner example with a main dealer service history and another fettling about to be carried out. Seems like the perfect large saloon and it has 128,000 miles on the clock. That shouldn’t be anything to worry about and it comes with a big-name warranty, so its £6990 asking price seems like excellent value.
Small cars can take big miles, especially when they are made by Honda. That’s right: a Jazz isn’t just for the fortnightly supermarket cat-food run. Here’s a 2014 1.4 i-VTEC ES Plus that has covered an impressive 129,000 miles, in tip-top condition and at an independent dealer for just £2999. That’s a bargain for someone after a small family car.
Join the debate
SamVimes1972
Tried the high mileage route
Tried the high mileage route as recommended to save money before. Tyres, pads, discs, dampers all needed to be replaced in the first 12 months. Unless you really know what you are doing or have a big folder full of receipts buyer beware. Not sure about how much of this affects the Jag but a 128k diesel can be on the wrong side of a timing belt, dpf, md and clutch.
typos1
SamVimes1972 wrote:
I ve only ever owned cars with 95,000+ miles on, mainly due to not being able to afford anything with lower miles. Never had problem with doing this my entire motoring life. And get this - 3 of them have been Fiats and 6 of them have been Alfas ! Anyone who thinks cars with 100,00- on are passed it really should not be allowed to drive.
Lovema75
Count me in!
My current steed is at 155000, 30000 of it by me, and it still shows no signs of stopping.
Things like tyres and brakes are consumables, and are required at any age - they are part of running a car. Keep on top of servicing, don't drive it like you stole it, and watch those miles get higher and higher!
Deputy
Particulates!!!
These cars were allowed 20 or even 30 times the current amount of particulates of new diesel cars! So once again Ruppert thinks killing people through breathing in dirt is worth it to save a few quid....
typos1
Deputy wrote:
Ah I see, so youd rather kill people by building new cars, a process that kicks out massive amounts of pollution including loads of CO2, whilst youd like to scrap perfectly usable used cars that could go on for years.
Deputy
@typos Particulates
jagdavey
The price of high mileage second cars will treble in 15 years.
Reading that the UK government will ban the sale of all ICE vehicles in 2035, what does that mean for the used car market? High mileage & all used petrol & diesel cars will be in great demand because not everyone will be able to afford or will want to buy an electric. People will be driving their ICE cars after 2035 for at least another 25 years or longer or until they literally fall apart! Even dell boys Reliant Robin will be a sought after motor.
Add your comment