Honda to electrify European line-up by 2022, not 2025

Honda has accelerated its electrification strategy in Europe, promising to electrify all of its mainstream car line-up by 2022, rather than 2025 as previously announced.
The Japanese maker plans to launch six electrified cars over the next 36 months in Europe, led by the now hybrid-only Jazz revealed earlier today. The CR-V already features a hybrid drivetrain, as does the NSX supercar. The Honda e electric small car will also be delivered to customers next year. The Civic and HR-V are expected to be the next models to be hybridised.
Honda will use new global e:Technology branding for all of its electrified models, including motorcycles and other, non-automotive products.
The move to bring forward electrification plans is a result of Honda needing to meet 2021 emissions regulations, under which manufacturers will face large fines if they cannot bring their fleet average CO2 figure down to 95g/km, as quickly as possible. Tom Gardner, senior vice president of Honda Motor Europe, claimed Europe is now leading the way in this field.
"The pace of change in regulation, the market, and consumer behaviour in Europe means that the shift towards electrification is happening faster here than anywhere else in the world" Gardner said in a press release.
Honda's Energy Management subsidiary has also been given a boost, collaborating with European energy supplier Vattenfall. It will allow the brand to provide what it claims is the world's first flexible energy contract specifically aimed at EV owners in Europe.
The contract will provide energy from renewable sources and allow EVs to be charged at the most cost-effective time of the day. It will be introduced first in the UK and Germany next year. The firm has also revealed a new bi-directional charger that can simultaneously charge an electric car and deliver power back to the grid.
LP in Brighton
If Honda can make its bi-directional charger the default option for its EVs, I'd have one tomorrow. The ability to recharge during the day (with free solar energy), or at night (with cheap off-peak electricity), then sell off any surplus during the evening would give an EV a dual purpose and help justify the extra outlay compared with an ICE powered car. Other makers have talked about this concept, but everyone seeems to be at the trial stage.
artill
So Honda are going to launch electrify 6 cars by 2022. The E and Jazz are on their way, but the NSX and CRV are already hybrids. The Civic and HRV are obvious, but that still leaves 2 new models which we know nothing about.
Honda's line up has been far too thin for too long. The E coupe would be nice (if they dont water it down like they did the E).
They have so many cars that they dont sell here, it would be nice if we had a few more of them here.
