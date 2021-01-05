BACK TO ALL NEWS
James Ruppert: Long-haul leaders for £1500

An Alfa 166 – with a V6, naturally – would be a brave yet fun choice
5 January 2021

You might recall I gave Claude a helping hand by suggesting some cars to use for his visit to the British Isles. It turns out the ones I selected for £1500 were too safe and sound for his tastes and didn’t offer enough of a driving experience. Well, I’m not the go-to Autocar contributor for that sort of opposite-locker-type content but, hey, I’ll make some more out-there recommendations.

If you want to take an automotive chance, then it’s usually Alfa Romeo shaped. I was very tempted by the GT, which is just so pretty. Most seem to be diesels, which is fine by me. But on the grounds that it might be interpreted as too safe, I thought a charismatic V6 would be far better. That threw up a privately advertised 2007-reg 166, something I did not expect to see. This had had just two previous owners and a mere 77,000 miles on the clock. Not only that, but it had an added LPG conversion, too. It was all ready to run and, as I rather liked the look of it for £1499, I even did a search for gas-filled stations.

But what about a Ford Mondeo instead? A 3.0 ST-220, which is an aggressively interesting way to get around the country. The one that caught my eye was fully kitted out, in Ford blue and with a substantial 150,000 miles, but it seemed like something of a chance, even at £1500 and from a dealer. The thing is that it did have a fully stamped service book and a recent bill for £1500. In theory, then, it should last long enough to be useful. New clutch, discs and pads, with the MOT expiring this time next year…

Then again, the presence of a Renault Vel Satis 3.0 dCi V6 Privilege for under £1000 with an MOT was too good an opportunity to miss. It had had six owners and was a diesel model with 116,000 miles, which sounds like a recipe for an inevitable breakdown, or possibly a pleasant surprise.

However, I do think that driving around the British Isles in one of the last British cars would be a fine way to travel. I know that it is a peculiar German interpretation of what a retired British colonel would drive in 1955, but any Rover 75 is a comfy and charming way to enjoy yourself. I came across a £995 2003 2.5 V6 Connoisseur automatic with over 100,000 miles and just three previous owners. It’s worth a go because it will be comfy. Not a dangerously original selection, but the reality is that this would be the best way to complete any long-term journey.

Tales from Ruppert's garage

Volkswagen Golf, mileage - 76,043: It’s technically not my day-to-day responsibility any more but, well, after a sub-zero morning that required de-icer, the door mirror went missing at some point in the day. One explanation is that the de-icer delaminated the mirror somehow. Obviously, it could have been popped out and nicked by some bad people, especially as it ought to be attached, not flapping by the detachable bayonet electrical connections. There were big quotes from the usual sources for VW replacements. But at the back of my untidy garage, I have some of that cut-out reflective cardboard that you need very sharp scissors to fashion into a shape. A proper replacement is coming soon.

Reader's ride

Toyota Yaris: Good to hear from Andrew again: “My daughter is 17 on Monday and we’ve accidentally landed this Yaris through the grapevine (neighbour of a friend and his smart intervention before the scrap lorry arrived). It has cleared the MOT fence with no faults and is ready to do teenage battle for £360. Seems a perfect first car.

“Before it turned up, we were ready to pass down our Panda 100HP (lurking in the background). Insurance quotes are the same for her with a provisional licence – and £100 cheaper for the Panda once she has a full licence. That’s odd, as it’s a Yaris ‘67HP’ and doesn’t have the 100HP’s unique bumpers.”

Readers' questions

Question: Can you buy second-hand Tesla battery packs? I’m looking to electrify my old Mini. Tom Barnes, Liphook, Hampshire

Answer: You’ll want to buy the individual modules that make up a Tesla battery pack, rather than the entire assembly, which would be too large and much too heavy for a classic car conversion. Pay between £900 and £1000 for a used 5.3kWh module, six of which would be needed for a range of around 100 miles and suitably zippy performance. That’s a hefty sum, even before the added cost of ancillaries and refabrication, but a full Mini EV conversion kit from Swindon Powertrain adds up to about £30,000, so the DIY route could be best if you have the necessary skills and tools. FP

Question: I need a spacious, smooth and high-riding dog-walk/ tip-run car. What are my options at £10,000? Sherry Hinton, via email

Answer: With driver engagement and style playing second fiddle to ease of use here, there’s little that better fulfils the brief than an old Volvo SUV. Your budget bags a clean 2011 XC60 with 63,000 miles. Avoid the R-Design package’s firmer sports suspension, though. An early second-gen BMW X3 is within reach, too, but stick with entry-level, smaller-wheeled variants for the best ride comfort and value for money. FP

