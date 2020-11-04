Swindon Powertrain offers EV conversion kit for classic Mini

Wiltshire-based Swindon Powertrain has launched an electric conversion package for the original Mini.

Following the launch of the brand's own Swind E electric Mini, the system allows owners of the famous British city car to swap its original A-Series petrol engine for a zero-emissions unit.

Available to order now from £8850 plus VAT, the conversion kit is centred around the company's recently launched HPD E 'crate' motor, which is claimed to offer the highest power-to-volume ratio of any automotive propulsion system, weighing in at just 50kg and producing 107bhp.

The package, sold as the Classic Mini Kit, comprises the electric motor and a set of brackets that allow it to be implanted in an original Mini's engine bay with no modification required. The entire kit weighs just 70kg (roughly half that of an original Mini's engine and gearbox combined) and is supplied with new CV joint housings that mate with original-specification Mini driveshafts.

A standard differential is included, although buyers can optionally upgrade to a limited-slip unit. Further upgrade options include an on-board charger and AC-DC converter.

Performance details remain unconfirmed and will vary slightly according to the specification of each converted car, but the Swind E Mini - using a slightly different powertrain - was capable of 0-60mph in 9.2sec and a top speed of 80mph.

Customer deliveries for the new kit will begin in December 2020, with Swindon Powertrain targeting classic car enthusiasts, specialists and EV conversion firms.

Commercial director Gerry Hughes said the new product has been launched in response to "over 500 requests for more information on the HPD E system," many of which, he said, were from owners of classic Minis.

“We have tried to make our kits as easy to use as possible, re-engineering and redesigning the package so that it fits perfectly in a classic Mini, and offer our clients the ability to take just the HPD E Powertrain system or purchase extra, optional EV parts,” he said.

The firm will still offer the Swind E Mini as a complete product, alongside a base version of the HPD E motor that can be installed in a wide variety of vehicles, including kit cars, classic cars and commercial vehicles.

A spokesperson suggested to Autocar that the company could develop a line of specially adapted HPD E motors for use in other classic cars, too.

Read more

Swind E electric classic Mini on sale from £79,000​

Swindon Powertrain launches compact ‘crate’ electric motor​

Under the skin: this new EV motor is small but mighty - like the firm behind it​