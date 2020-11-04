BACK TO ALL NEWS
Swindon Powertrain offers EV conversion kit for classic Mini

Owners can now replace their original A-Series engine with a 70kg electric system from £8850
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
4 November 2020

Wiltshire-based Swindon Powertrain has launched an electric conversion package for the original Mini. 

Following the launch of the brand's own Swind E electric Mini, the system allows owners of the famous British city car to swap its original A-Series petrol engine for a zero-emissions unit.

Available to order now from £8850 plus VAT, the conversion kit is centred around the company's recently launched HPD E 'crate' motor, which is claimed to offer the highest power-to-volume ratio of any automotive propulsion system, weighing in at just 50kg and producing 107bhp. 

The package, sold as the Classic Mini Kit, comprises the electric motor and a set of brackets that allow it to be implanted in an original Mini's engine bay with no modification required. The entire kit weighs just 70kg (roughly half that of an original Mini's engine and gearbox combined) and is supplied with new CV joint housings that mate with original-specification Mini driveshafts.

A standard differential is included, although buyers can optionally upgrade to a limited-slip unit. Further upgrade options include an on-board charger and AC-DC converter.

Performance details remain unconfirmed and will vary slightly according to the specification of each converted car, but the Swind E Mini - using a slightly different powertrain - was capable of 0-60mph in 9.2sec and a top speed of 80mph. 

Customer deliveries for the new kit will begin in December 2020, with Swindon Powertrain targeting classic car enthusiasts, specialists and EV conversion firms. 

Commercial director Gerry Hughes said the new product has been launched in response to "over 500 requests for more information on the HPD E system," many of which, he said, were from owners of classic Minis. 

“We have tried to make our kits as easy to use as possible, re-engineering and redesigning the package so that it fits perfectly in a classic Mini, and offer our clients the ability to take just the HPD E Powertrain system or purchase extra, optional EV parts,” he said.

The firm will still offer the Swind E Mini as a complete product, alongside a base version of the HPD E motor that can be installed in a wide variety of vehicles, including kit cars, classic cars and commercial vehicles. 

A spokesperson suggested to Autocar that the company could develop a line of specially adapted HPD E motors for use in other classic cars, too. 

5

si73

4 November 2020
That's surprisingly cheap, does that include the battery? It doesn't say so, so I guess there's another hefty charge for the battery and charging system.

xxxx

4 November 2020

Emmm have I missed something, the famous phase batteries not included springs to mind. If so  over 10k for an electric motor that does not even include fitting sounds a bit steep

Bill Lyons

4 November 2020

...until you realise you've got to pay for about half a tonne of batteries and then figure out where to put them. Oh well, at least this lot seem to have got rid of the gearbox- unlike those simpletons on Vintage Voltage.

scotty5

5 November 2020

Si73 writes That's surprisingly cheap whilst next contributer xxxx writes sounds a bit steep.

Me? The idea on an EV original mini just seems crap. It's another solution to a question nobody asked. Wonder if it'll have illuminated seatbelts in three different colours.

splurgegun

5 November 2020
A kit for an RX8 might be useful, there's a lot of those sitting around with duff wankels. And it's got crumple zones and stuff

